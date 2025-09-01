Insider delivers his verdict on IndyCar-like format in NASCAR: “Not at all”

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:54 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Media Day - Source: Imagn
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently stated his views on shortening the NASCAR schedule like in IndyCar. Despite the shortcomings, he prefers the current playoff format with 36 races.

Pockrass, a seasoned NASCAR and IndyCar reporter, has clearly communicated that he is against the idea of taking on an IndyCar-style format in NASCAR. He said, "Not at all," while underlining his choice of the current NASCAR playoff system that also involves some elimination rounds.

Pockrass mentioned that he would be open to a new format if NASCAR had a shorter season, for instance, 17 races with a field of 27 cars per race, but presently, he is in favor of the postseason-style format and stage racing in NASCAR.

One of the fans asked:

"@bobpockrass After reporting on IndyCar for the first time, have any of your opinions about the NASCAR playoffs changes? #NASCAR #IndyCar''

To which Bob Pockrass responded:

"Not at all. I like playoffs and some elimination. If NASCAR was a 17-race season with 27 cars at most races, I'd probably think different. I am not biggest fan of one race to determine the NASCAR champion but I like having postseason-style format. I like stages, too, in NASCAR."
Additionally, he indicated that although he personally does not like the idea of the championship being determined by only one race, as he recognizes the thrill and the organization that come from NASCAR’s playoff system and stages. When there are 36 races in NASCAR’s season versus only 17 in IndyCar, the format has to be such that it allows for competition and keeps the fans’ interest throughout the season. The playoff system, which features eliminations and point resets in the final stages of the season, plays a big role in ensuring that the champion so crowned is both exciting and fair.

Insider spills private messages between NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell and Steve Phelps on charters

NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell and Commissioner Steve Phelps engaged in candid private conversations revealing deep concerns about the new charter system implemented nearly a decade ago to provide stability and business certainty among NASCAR teams. The system guarantees race entries for charter-holding teams and divides revenue from broadcasting and sponsorships. However, the new agreement required teams to generate a larger portion of their revenue through sponsorships, causing tension.

"Here is the text exchange between Phelps and O’Donnell discussing a draft version of the charter agreement that wasn’t ever sent to the teams. I tried to scratch out the phone numbers. And to be clear, O’Donnell was saying it wasn’t good for the teams and a step back," tweeted Bob Pockrass.
O'Donnell expressed frustration during meetings, questioning how the current positions would help grow the sport or secure future broadcasting rights. Meanwhile, Phelps bluntly described the situation as "insanity," noting that the charter deal would result in "zero wins for the teams" and acknowledged the precarious situation of the sport moving forward.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

