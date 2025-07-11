Insider explains where the extra money will go if 23XI and FRM lose the legal battle against NASCAR

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass addressed the extra money situation from the Dover Cup Series race. Pockrass recently wrote that NASCAR could either present the extra money to the chartered teams or wait to decide after the litigation is complete.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 9, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' call for a rehearing on reversing the injunction. It was the system that allowed 23XI Racing and FRM to field cars despite not signing the charter extension.

As a result, the charter expires on July 16, meaning the teams will lose their charter status ahead of the Dover Cup Series race. In that case, 23XI and FRM will have to enter the race as open teams.

Ad

Trending

There are only four open team slots available for the race, but if 23XI and FRM's charters get dissolved, the number is likely to increase. However, 23XI and FRM will earn less than a third of the money they would have earned as chartered teams.

As a result, payout is likely to increase since the number of chartered teams would reduce by two, leaving a significant amount of money behind. When asked by a NASCAR fan about the remaining money, here's what Bob Pockrass wrote on X:

Ad

"NASCAR could give the extra money to the chartered teams but also possible if it is put in escrow until the lawsuit is completed and then once the litigation is completed, it would be determined (either by NASCAR or any court judgments) how it gets distributed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The payout for the Cup Series race at Dover is $11,055,250, and the Xfinity Series race is $1,651,939. The Cup race, the Challenge Round 4—AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 400, will take place on Sunday, July 20, at 2 p.m. ET, while the Xfinity Series race, the BetRivers 200, will take place on Saturday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

23XI and FRM attorney responded to the court's decision that favored NASCAR

Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, responded to the recent denial of the rehearing of the reversal of the injection. Kessler said in a statement:

Ad

"We are disappointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to deny our request for a full rehearing. This decision has no bearing on the strength of our antitrust case, which we look forward to presenting at trial."

"We are committed to racing this season as we continue to fight for more competitive and fair terms for all teams to ensure the future of the sport and remain fully confident in our case," the statement added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing, and Bob Jenkins-owned Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October last year. The lawsuit was filed to increase their revenues and influence in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.