Insider explains where the extra money will go if 23XI and FRM lose the legal battle against NASCAR

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass addressed the extra money situation from the Dover Cup Series race. Pockrass recently wrote that NASCAR could either present the extra money to the chartered teams or wait to decide after the litigation is complete.
On Wednesday, July 9, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' call for a rehearing on reversing the injunction. It was the system that allowed 23XI Racing and FRM to field cars despite not signing the charter extension.
As a result, the charter expires on July 16, meaning the teams will lose their charter status ahead of the Dover Cup Series race. In that case, 23XI and FRM will have to enter the race as open teams.
There are only four open team slots available for the race, but if 23XI and FRM's charters get dissolved, the number is likely to increase. However, 23XI and FRM will earn less than a third of the money they would have earned as chartered teams.
As a result, payout is likely to increase since the number of chartered teams would reduce by two, leaving a significant amount of money behind. When asked by a NASCAR fan about the remaining money, here's what Bob Pockrass wrote on X:
"NASCAR could give the extra money to the chartered teams but also possible if it is put in escrow until the lawsuit is completed and then once the litigation is completed, it would be determined (either by NASCAR or any court judgments) how it gets distributed."
The payout for the Cup Series race at Dover is $11,055,250, and the Xfinity Series race is $1,651,939. The Cup race, the Challenge Round 4—AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 400, will take place on Sunday, July 20, at 2 p.m. ET, while the Xfinity Series race, the BetRivers 200, will take place on Saturday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
23XI and FRM attorney responded to the court's decision that favored NASCAR
Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, responded to the recent denial of the rehearing of the reversal of the injection. Kessler said in a statement:
"We are disappointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to deny our request for a full rehearing. This decision has no bearing on the strength of our antitrust case, which we look forward to presenting at trial."
"We are committed to racing this season as we continue to fight for more competitive and fair terms for all teams to ensure the future of the sport and remain fully confident in our case," the statement added.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing, and Bob Jenkins-owned Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October last year. The lawsuit was filed to increase their revenues and influence in the sport.
