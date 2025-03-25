Insider lauds Ryan Vargas ‘hustle’ nature following jump from NASCAR Whelen Euro to Canada Series in 2025 

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck applauded Ryan Vargas after his announcement of racing in the NASCAR Canada Series this season. Vargas competed full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series last season and will now drive the No. 28 Dodge Challenger for the majority of the 12 races.

The Athletic's Gluck reacted to a tweet by Vargas and wrote:

"Love what [Ryan Vargas] is doing. Last year he went over and raced in the NASCAR Euro Series, now doing the NASCAR Canada Series. Guy is always hustling to do his best to get in a racing seat wherever it happens."

Vargas revealed his plans to join DJ Kennington Racing in a tweet, writing

"Let’s keep this international racing train rolling. I am beyond proud to share that I’ll be joining [DJK Racing] to run a majority of the NASCAR Canada Series Season in my #28 Critical Path Security Canada Dodge Challenger!🚀"

Vargas has made several starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since his debut six years ago. He joined JD Motorsports in 2019 and has had two top-10 finishes in the series.

Vargas competed part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 and managed to earn a best of eighth-place finish in seven starts. The 24-year-old also debuted in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series this year at Phoenix Raceway.

"One of the best opportunities" - Ryan Vargas on international racing for the third straight year

Ryan Vargas started racing at 11 and joined NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program and NASCAR Next in 2018. He finished sixth in the K&N Pro Series East that year and is the only driver to win the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award twice.

Vargas ran part-time in the 2023 EuroNASCAR season and completed his first full schedule in Europe last year. He ranked tenth in the championship standings with a best finish of fifth place at an oval track in the Netherlands.

This year, Vargas will get support from his longtime sponsor, Critical Path Security. The La Mirada, California will join DJ Kennington's team, who is a two-time NASCAR Canada Series champion. Vargas would be the first American-born driver to compete for the NASCAR Canada Series title if he races the full 12-race schedule.

"It’s really special getting the chance to expand my racing portfolio out of the U.S. and get the chance to race on some of the world’s best circuits. This year, with the Canadian Schedule having more ovals than Europe and aligning with DJ’s team, I believe this is one of the best opportunities I’ve had to be competitive in NASCAR," Ryan Vargas said in a press release.

The first race of the 2025 NASCAR Canada Series is scheduled for May 18 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

