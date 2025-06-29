Insider raves about Ludacris’ pre-race NASCAR cameo

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck shared his appreciation for TNT Sports after a video of Ludacris doing the opening for them surfaced on social media. Ludacris, the renowned American rapper, teamed up with TNT Sports to start things up at NASCAR Live, which returned to TNT Sports after Prime Video's five-race stint.
Sharing an introduction with Ludacris, they released a video where the American rapper and songwriter laid the groundwork for what's to come in the upcoming races at TNT Sports. Here's what Ludacris said in the video:
"Something big is going down in the ATL. In case you didn't know, NASCAR's back on TNT, with the first ever In-Season Challenge. A revolution on wheels, 32 drivers, 1 bracket, head-to-head chaos for $1 million bucks. Five weeks to see who's got the nerve to claim. It's not time to lose, it's time to move."
"This field rows deep, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, could the bracket put them on a collision course? When the Sun goes down and the lights come on, you know it's about to get dirty. And when at night, turns that test every nerve, it's fast, it's slick and it don't forgive. This is just the beginning of our journey," the rapper further added. (Till 1:16)
Sharing the video, Jeff Gluck wrote on X with appreciation:
"Ludacris doing the open for TNT’s return to NASCAR. 🔥 Pre-race on now. Here’s the video. Damn this was good."
TNT Sports is one of the big media houses in the United States and one of the parties involved in the $1.1 billion per year broadcasting deal. After five races on Prime Video, it's time for TNT Sports to showcase what they have got and broadcast the Cup Series live.
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta is the first In-Season Challenge weekend
Sunday's Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the first race weekend with the In-Season Challenge. This is the first edition of the tournament where 32 drivers will go head-to-head against each other for the $1 million prize purse.
Drivers will be divided into 16 different groups with two drivers each, where they will have head-to-head competition each. The bracket will then move to 16 drivers, followed by eight, four, and two, and then they will compete for the final prize.
Chase Elliott claimed the victory on Sunday at his home race track, and joined his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron in the victory lane.
With this, the #9 driver qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs, as he was one of the four drivers who avoided the wrecks, and in the end, it paid off.
