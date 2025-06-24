Insider reacts to Kyle Busch’s take on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s debut role with Connor Zilisch

NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall was recently featured in the Bumper Door Clear podcast where she shared her thoughts on Kyle Busch's reaction to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s crew chief stint. Dale Jr. filled in for Connor Zilisch's regular crew chief, Mardy Lindley, at the 250-mile race at Pocono Raceway last week.

Ad

Zilisch's crew chief was suspended for one race after failing the post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway. The NASCAR officials found that the #88 JR Motorsports Chevy had a loose lug nut, resulting in Lindley's suspension. Following the same, Zilisch's regular crew chief asked Dale Jr. to take his spot for the Pocono Raceway.

Surprisingly, in his debut as a crew chief, Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped the #88 Chevy driver to cross the finish line in first place. However, Kyle Busch argued that the suspended crew chief could communicate with the team and called Dale Jr.'s stint a "publicity stunt." Reflecting on the same, stock car racing journalist Kelly Crandall shared her thoughts (via X):

Ad

Trending

"That's what I loved about it, is how in he really was being there when the garage is open, going through inspection, and then from on top of pit box. Of as you said, we don't know how involved he was, but Dale's not a guy that's just going to show up and sit there, yeah, just going to be a face, right? So I loved just how involved and how seriously he took it." [00:56 onwards]

Ad

"Now, as for what Kyle said, I mean, he's not wrong. I think we're all well educated enough, even the race fans that understand to Kyle's point. When crew chief gets suspended and we can keep reading, nothing. I mean, they are not physically there, but they are," she concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Connor Zilisch crossed the finish line 0.437 seconds ahead of Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love. Additionally, he secured his second win of the season with the help of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and earned 58 points.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about agreeing to become Connor Zilisch's crew chief despite having "more qualified" staff at JR Motorsports

Former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. went on an interview with The Athletic and shared his thoughts on being the crew chief for the #88 Chevy at Pocono Raceway.

Ad

After Connor Zilisch's regular crew chief, Mardy Lindley, was suspended for one race. He personally requested Dale Jr. to fill in his spot for the 250-mile race at the 2.5-mile oval track. Reflecting on the same, Earnhardt Jr. explained:

“There’s probably over 100 people at JR Motorsports that would have been more qualified, but Mardy asked me to do it. So I was like, ‘You must want me to do it.’ … We got a great team and a great organization that can handle these types of challenges. Should be no problem."

After securing his third career win at Pocono Raceway, Connor Zilisch ranks fifth in the Xfinity Series points table with 488 points. Additionally, he has secured two wins, seven top-ten finishes, five top-five finishes, and four pole positions in 15 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.