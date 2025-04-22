Insider reveals NASCAR’s Talladega package decision in the wake of Ryan Preece’s Daytona 500 catastrophe

Ryan Preece had a frightening start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign during the final laps of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Recently, NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall provided an update on whether the sport has implemented any changes ahead of the next superspeedway race in response to Preece’s comments about the crash.

Preece, who drives the #60 Ford for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, was caught in a multi-car wreck triggered by JGR’s Christopher Bell, who lost control of his Toyota. The incident sent Preece’s car airborne before it flipped onto its side and landed upright.

As NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link's 500, Kelly Crandall said that while no changes are being made for the upcoming race, some changes can be expected before the Cup Series returns to Daytona later in the season.

"I reached out to NASCAR to see if there were any car/package changes for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway after the wrecks in the Daytona 500 and Ryan Preece's comments. There has not been. But there could be something for the return trip to Daytona later this summer." she wrote on X.

After being released from the infield care center, Ryan Preece expressed how 'lucky' he was to escape unscathed.

"You know when the car took off like that and I got real quiet all I thought about was my daughter So I'm lucky to walk away," he added.

The Cup race at Talladega is scheduled to run at 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, April 27. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

"I don't want to be the example": Ryan Preece voiced concerns after frightful airborne incident at Daytona

Ryan Preece’s frightening crash in the closing laps of the Daytona 500 reignited concerns about safety in superspeedway racing. Although he walked away unharmed, the RFK Racing driver was vocal about the dangers of cars going airborne.

Preece urged NASCAR to take action while speaking to Matt Weaver after the race, stressing he didn’t want to be the 'example' of what could go wrong if the issue isn't addressed moving forward.

"I don't know what the right thing to say right now is, but I think the thing I want to say as a father, as a racer, is we keep beating on a door, hoping for a different result. And I think we know where there's a problem at Superspeedways, so I don't want to be the example of when it finally does get somebody, I don't want it to be me," Ryan Preece said.

"Honestly, with a hit like that, a hit on impact, I don't really think it should have gone airborne, right? So, I'm just not very, very happy," he added.

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron made history by winning the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. With the victory, he also became the youngest driver to earn multiple wins in the iconic event, replacing NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

