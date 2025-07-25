Insider reveals the surprising reason why NASCAR 25 is coming out on October 14

NASCAR 25, the first standalone console game produced by iRacing, is all set to release on October 14. Besides featuring the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, the new game will feature the ARCA Menards Series for the very first time.

New games like these are usually launched during the off-season. So one might wonder why exactly it is coming out amid the playoffs between the Round of 8 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12 and Talladega Superspeedway on October 19. Is it just to reap the benefits of the holiday sales season?

A NASCAR and iRacing spokesman said that they picked October 14 as the game’s release date because it will allow the NASCAR aficionados to enjoy it “right as the NASCAR National Series playoff battles are escalating towards the Championship races in Phoenix.”

“This is arguably the most anticipated NASCAR console game of all-time,” he added.

The game will feature real drivers from their respective series. When switching to career mode, players can choose their drivers, customize their vehicles, and build their teams.

They will also sign contracts, hire staff, earn money, expand facilities, and make public appearances in the game itself. Other gameplay modes include quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S initially, and on PC via Steam at a later date.

Kaulig Racing driver gives his take on NASCAR’s upcoming San Diego outing in 2026

NASCAR will not return to Chicago’s street circuit in 2026. Instead, it will host a road course race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Southern California.

Although the course layout is yet to be finalized, The course veteran AJ Allmendinger is excited for the event. Be it running a dirt race at Bristol or competing in street races going to different places, the Kaulig Racing driver loves doing new things.

“I’m all for trying new things,” Allmendinger said in a recent statement. “Dirt race at Bristol, whether you liked or hated it, it was new. Street racing, going to different places. I think it's cool.”

During its weekend at Naval Base Coronado, which is scheduled for June 19-21, the races will be hosted under the banners of the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series. Adding San Diego to the roster will bring the motorsport back to the Southern California market, something that the sport lost when Auto Club Speedway closed down back in 2023.

“That Southern California market we miss, for sure,” Allmendinger explained. “We still had it a little bit with the Coliseum, but now that is gone. And San Diego itself is just such a pretty area. So it'll be fun to see how they set up the race track.”

Allmendinger is now ahead of his 22nd race of the 2025 season. Named Brickyard 400, the 160-lap event is scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 27. Fans can watch the race on TNT Sports (2 pm ET onwards).

