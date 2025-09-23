Insider reveals why TV doesn’t want a say in playoff format and let NASCAR call the shots

Renowned NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck addressed why television companies do not want to have a say in NASCAR's playoff format and want the governing body to make decisions. Speaking about this recently, Gluck revealed that the television companies want to avoid being responsible for the decision.The talks regarding a change in NASCAR's playoff format are ongoing, as a feedback forum was formed to discuss a possible change. However, there has been no concrete decision about it for now, but as per reports, the governing body has taken this up seriously after multiple renowned names have voiced their support in favour of the change.According to them, the governing body should change the current playoff format and replace it with the 36-race format, where the winner is decided by their points at the end of the season. However, TV companies do not have a say if there is a change in the format, just in case.Speaking about this, Gluck recently shared an insight during the recent The Teardown podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media. Here's what he said in the conversation with Jordan Bianchi:&quot;I think that TV was going to have the chance to have a big voice and I think they, I'm guessing probably caught wind of the conversation and didn't like themselves being in that conversation didn't like hearing that people are saying, 'Well TV wants this, TV wants this, TV this, it's going to be because of TV which that is part of it like they have a huge seat at the table.&quot;&quot;But we were told in this committee meeting that NASCAR was very pleased with the meeting, the recent meeting they had with NBC and NBC I'm paraphrasing from what I understand essentially told them you guys do what's best for the sport, okay you guys make the decision,&quot; he added.The ongoing playoff format consists of 26 regular-season races, where drivers need to win at least one race to qualify for the playoffs. Then the qualified drivers have to go through four hurdles (round of 16, round of 12, round of 8, and championship 4) to be called a champion.Jeff Gluck weighed on Mark Martin's idea of 36-race NASCAR formatDuring the recent The Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck also mentioned how the NASCAR feedback forum was giving Mark Martin's idea regarding playoffs serious thought. Speaking about this, here's what he said:Mark Martin (60) during qualifying for the NAPA Auto Parts 300 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn&quot;So Tim Clark (NASCAR Senior Vice President) opened up this recent meeting and he said, &quot;Has anybody's opinion changed from the start of the year?&quot; because in the first meeting of the year, um, one person passionately spoke up for 36 races and everybody else was trying to think of something within the framework, whether it was the old chase or modified playoffs or something like that.&quot;Notably, Martin, a former NASCAR driver and a Hall of Famer, has been a longtime advocate for the 36-race championship format. On this, he received important support from renowned active drivers, such as Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell, among many others.