Insider sets the record straight on FOX claiming Natalie Decker is the 'first mother to return to NASCAR'

Natalie Decker is all set for her first race of the 2025 Xfinity season at Daytona International Speedway. On February 5 of this year, she became a mother for the first time and had to go on a temporary hiatus.On that note, FOX reported that Decker is the first NASCAR driver to return to racing after becoming a mother. However, Justin Schuoler, a two-time NMPA award-winning NASCAR writer, pointed out the mistake in that assessment. Several women, including Shawna Robinson, Sara Christian, and Tina Gordon, have resumed racing after childbirth.Schuoler wrote on X:“The claim by @FoxAndFriends of @NatalieRacing to become first mother to return to @NASCAR after having child is false. Here are the facts of the history of mothers in #NASCAR.”Decker’s return might not be a first in NASCAR, but it is special for the driver herself. Calling it a full circle, the 28-year-old said she had always wanted to be a mother and a NASCAR driver.“I'm just looking forward to be back in the car doing what I love and being there with my family,&quot; Natalie Decker said in a statement. “Because that's the whole reason why I fell in love with racing was I go to the racetrack with my family and the competitiveness and just the whole thing and seeing Levi (her son) get to be there is going to be the best part.&quot;For Decker, Daytona is the first race since appearing at a points-paying event at Charlotte in 2025, where she recorded a P29.“Longest three days of my life”- Natalie Decker reflects on the “best day” of her lifeNatalie Decker and her husband, Derek Lemke, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this year. The baby was initially taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) but is now at home and healthy.Needless to say, it was an emotional day for Decker. Holding her baby in her arms along with a few more pictures from the day, she posted on X:“February 5th 2025 was the best day of my life and also the worst day of my life. Giving birth was so beautiful but having your baby taken away from you minutes after to get rushed to the NICU was the most painful thing I have ever experienced.”“It was the longest 3 days of my life watching my little boy fight to get stronger in the NICU. Our Family of 3 are healthy and have been home now for 3 days, God is so good!! We are blessed with the best gift and I couldn’t be in a happier place,” she added.At Daytona, Natalie Decker will drive the No. 92 car for DGM Racing alongside teammate and fellow part-timer Josh Bilicki. Fans can watch her in action on CW (Friday, August 22) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.