Insider sets the record straight on Jimmie Johnson and Tom Brady’s Indy 500 entry

IndyCar insider Tony Donohue revealed that, according to his sources, Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson will collaborate for the 109th running of the famed Indianapolis 500. Rumors about the NFL and NASCAR legends entering the open-wheel race as co-owners for Chip Ganassi Racing's fourth entry did the rounds, however, Donohue set the record straight that it won't materialize.

Earlier this season, seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson and seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady were speculated to field Sebastien Bourdais in the Indy 500. Even though Johnson praised the idea, expressing his desire to capitalize on a chance in the future, he iterated his unpreparedness for the 2025 season.

"It's a hell of an idea, but we're not prepared or ready at this point to compete in 2025 at the Indy 500," Johnson said via SpeedFreaks. "I certainly would hope in time, there's a chance for that. We'll take this great idea and try to sell it upstream, but it's just a rumor right now."

According to Donohue's sources, Johnson and Brady will come together for the 'IndyCar Experience Two-Seater Ride.'

"I'm told, on race day for the 109th Indianapolis 500, (the two-seater) will be driven by Jimmie Johnson, and his ride-along companion will be none other than Tom Brady," Donohue said via Unverified (11:30).

The insider added that Johnson could've had some partnership as co-owner in CGR, but it didn't come to fruition.

"Jimmie Johnson would have some ownership with Chip Ganassi Racing and a Carvana sponsorship...but maybe some things got leaked a little early, some things didn't come to fruition, and that didn't happen."

It's worth mentioning that Tom Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, has been named the grand marshal of the 2025 Indy 500.

Jimmie Johnson will run his final Cup Series race of the 2025 season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ever since Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of the 2020 season, his inclination has shifted to team ownership. The 49-year-old returned to NASCAR as a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club and has been running the #84 entry part-time.

However, unlike the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when Johnson had four and nine races, respectively, on his program, the 2025 schedule features two races. The first was the season-opener Daytona 500, where he capitalized on the final lap wreck to earn a third-place finish, his best outcome since turning part-time.

Johnson will now be witnessed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's longest event on the calendar -the Coca-Cola 600. Interestingly, on his fifth season with Arizona-based Carvana, the LMC co-owner's #84 Toyota will don the branding and colors of Phoenix, Carvana.

“I’m so proud of the relationship we have built with Carvana,” said Johnson via Jayski. “They have always been supportive of my dreams and always find innovative ways to connect with fans. As my days behind the wheel of a racecar continue to wind down, the partnership with Carvana continues to celebrate my career and it’s such an honor.”

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 will be Jimmie Johnson's 700th NASCAR Cup Series start.

