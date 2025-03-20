  • home icon
  Insider shares latest update for NASCAR's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway amid wildfire concerns 

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:03 GMT 

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:03 GMT
NASCAR Race Experience - Source: Getty
General view during the NASCAR Racing Experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 13, 2025 - Source: Getty

Despite a major grass fire breaking out in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR’s schedule for this coming weekend remains unchanged. The same was reported by renowned journalist and editor for Racing America, Joseph Srigley.

NASCAR is all set for its upcoming triple-header weekend starting with the Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 on Friday, March 21, followed by the Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 on Saturday, March 22, and the Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, March 23.

On that note, Srigley took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote,

“This weekend’s #NASCAR events are still on schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway despite fires in the area.”
However, multiple roads have been shut down due to the brush fire, which is approximately 4,000 acres. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are working closely to contain it.

“This is the driest and windiest part of the day so the fire apparently has jumped U.S. 1 just like it did yesterday,” said Kevin MacEwen from the Florida Forest Service via NBC Miami. “Maybe not quite as intensely, but nonetheless there is fire on both sides of US1 and we have several air assets on it trying to put it out.”
As per the City of Homestead on X, Card Sound Road has been closed till further notice, but US 1 has been kept open. If driving through smoke, it is advised that the windows are kept closed and the A/C set to recirculate. Individuals with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Tyler Reddick enters NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami as the defending winner

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, will enter Sunday’s Cup Series race as the defending champion. In last fall’s playoff race at the 1.5-mile racetrack, the Corning, California native grabbed the lead on the final lap en route to his third win of the 2024 season.

That day, Reddick became the ninth different winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The victory took Reddick to the coveted Championship 4 for the first time in his Cup career.

In a post-race interview (as quoted by NBC), Reddick said,

“We did what it took to win this race. We’re fighting for a championship. I couldn’t believe it!”
“It would mean the world (to win a championship for Michael Jordan, co-owner, 23XI Racing). We thankfully can take off for Martinsville a little bit, get ready for Phoenix. But we’re pumped,” he added.

Tyler Reddick finished the season fourth in the driver standings. 2025 marks his third year with 23XI Racing and his sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series. With a pair of top-fives and top-10s in his last five starts, Reddick currently sits third with 159 points to his name.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
