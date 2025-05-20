Renowned NASCAR insider Freddie Kraft shared his prediction in case the governing body decides to make the North Wilkesboro Speedway a point-paying race. Sharing his take, Kraft stated that the governing body might replace the Chicago Street Race, New Hampshire Motor Speedway or Dover Motor Speedway with that of the North Wilkesboro Speedway Cup Series race.

The talk about North Wilkesboro Speedway holding a Cup Series race emerged after the North Carolina track held a successful All-Star Race last Sunday. As per reports, the race was a sold-out event and was fully packed with over 25,000 fans cheering the drivers in the Open and main races.

As drivers, as well as fans, delivered a full-house All-Star race, the North Wilkesboro Speedway suddenly became a very important racetrack, something experts such as Freddie Kraft, Tommy Baldwin, Karsyn Elledge, and Derek Kneeland did not overlook.

While speaking about this in the recently uploaded Dale Jr. Download podcast by Dirty Mo Media, the experts discussed and named the track North Wilkesboro Speedway might replace it if it gets a point-paying race.

"You know, if we do have a points race there, it's gotta replace something and you assume it's gotta replace an SMI track. If NASCAR is willing to give them a second date, I think that Chicago Street Race," Kraft said.

"I don't know how much Shelf Life is left on that race, if they take it away from there, they're probably just gonna move on that street race to a different city. But yes, I don't like road courses racing to begin with," he further added.

"If you're just talking about straight SMI tracks, for me it'd be COTA, and Texas, who unfortunately, they both put on good races this year. A lot of people were happy with both of them. So I'm shouting this, out loud to all of our friends in the Northeast, you better lack Dover, you better lack Loudon because those are the ones that I'd be worried about if the North Wilkesboro gets a date."

Christopher Bell claimed the victory of the 2025 All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the race ahead of Team Penske's Joey Logano, the winner of the 2024 edition. Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott wrapped up the Top 5.

NASCAR's history at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is a 0.625-mile oval short track located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Currently, NASCAR only uses it to host the exhibition race, the All-Star Race. However, this track once hosted Cup, as well as Xfinity and Truck Series races.

Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This track hosted the First Union 400 Cup Series race from 1951 to 1996, and the Tyson Holly Farms 400 from 1949 to 1955, and 1957 to 1996. It hosted the Xfinity Series races (then Busch Series) from 1983 to 1985.

In the Truck Series, the North Wilkesboro Speedway was home to the Window World 250 from 1995 to 1996, and then it restarted again in 2023. At around the same time, the governing body started holding the exhibition All-Star Race (2023) at this track.

