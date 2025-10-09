iRacing's Steve Myers applauds NASCAR, Dale Jr., and Kelley Earnhardt for full commitment to NASCAR 25 game

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 09, 2025 17:13 GMT
Steve Myers shares message to Dale Jr., and Kelley Earnhardt for NASCAR 25 game. Images via Imagn.
iRacing Studios' executive vice president and executive producer, Steve Myers, has put out a message to commend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller for their contribution to NASCAR 25.

The simulation racing game, set to release next week, was executive produced by Earnhardt Jr. He also recorded 30-45 voice clips for in-game commentary with his podcast co-host T.J. Majors. In the game's career mode, Earnhardt Jr. will comment on players’ progress from the Dirty Mo studio. Kelley, the co-owner and CEO of Dirty Mo Media, helped coordinate Dale Jr.'s involvement behind the scenes.

In a series of tweets, Myers thanks various parties who helped bring the game to life. He also acknowledged Dale Jr.'s contributions and noted that Kelley and Mike Davis (Executive Producer of Dirty Mo Media) helped make the process smoother.

"The other group that really answered the bell was [Dirty Mo Media]. We asked [Dale Jr.] to do a lot for this game, and he never said no. But the people around him often have to be the ones who execute on that ask. And [Mike Davis] and [Kelley Earnhardt] make it very easy for us," Myers wrote.
Myers also shared that NASCAR could have stayed hands-off but assigned multiple employees to work on the game over the past two years.

"Over the last 2 years, they have had 5-10 employees working on this game, investing a lot of time and money to ensure it is well-received. So NASCAR deserves some flowers today for the effort they put into this project," Mayers wrote.
The game is set to release on consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) on October 14, 2025. A PC (Steam) version will be available on November 11. According to iRacing, there will be no physical discs, only a digital release.

Early Access for the game will open on October 10, and those who have purchased the Gold Edition.

NASCAR 25 to support JR Motorsports' No. 40 Chevy over full Cup schedule

NASCAR 25 is the first NASCAR game developed under full iRacing control, and fans have noticed major improvements in early gameplay trailers. The game covers the Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA series.

Players can also drive JR Motorsports' No. 40 Chevy, which the defending Xfinity champion, Justin Allgaier, debuted at the Daytona 500 earlier this season. The team shared a tweet on X, writing:

"We made our Cup debut in February. Now, you can drive the No. 40 Chevrolet across the entire Cup Series schedule in [Nascar 25]. 👀"

The game also supports full career mode and detailed vehicle tuning. The "Car Creator" tool lets players build paint schemes using colors and themes. Players can also theme their haulers and pit boxes to match their car design.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
