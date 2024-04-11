23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has been making a word for himself and his team during the past 2 NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Once considered a fiery talent to graduate from the junior ranks of the sport aiming to set the field ablaze, Wallace has somewhat fallen short of the expectations he set while racing before the Cup Series.

However, the past two seasons have been a crucial turning point for Wallace and the #23 crew, with the Mobile, Alabama native finding consistency, as well as making his first postseason playoffs appearance last year. NASCAR pundit and social media personality Mamba Smith recently elaborated on the same, crediting teammate Tyler Reddick for pushing Bubba Wallace in this direction.

Smith elaborated further on Kevin Harvick popular podcast, Harvick Happy Hour and said:

"I think last year was a lot of the #45 kind of leading the way, but iron sharpens iron. I think Bubba has always been a talent. That was never the question. It was putting it all together. Like Kevin (Harvick) was saying, these races are really hard to win. You need to perform and execute on track, on pit road. Everyone needs to do their job well. And the #23 is starting to do that at a high level, and it’s starting to show up."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how well Bubba Wallace can take the momentum he has built for himself during this season, with a P4 finish during last weekend's Cup Series race as well.

WATCH: Bubba Wallace's pit crew beats co-owner Denny Hamlin's crew on pit road

Bubba Wallace's #23 pit crew at 23XI Racing recently showcased how well the team has been executing during race weekends. Last Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway saw the #23 crew pit Wallace during the final caution flag of the race and set him on his way within 9.49 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fellow competitor and co-owner of the team, Denny Hamlin's crew at Joe Gibbs Racing managed to knock out a slower 10.29-second stop. Hamlin was also seen at the receiving end of a questionable strategic call at the end of the race which saw him finish outside the top 10.

It remains to be seen if Wallace can continue to build on his momentum this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with the race going live on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.