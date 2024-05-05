"Is it Austin Dillon?" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks RCR's future post Richard Childress with former employees

NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr recently discussed the future of Richard Childress Racing(RCR) with former pit crew members of the organization, Chocolate Myers and Kirk Shelmerdine.

Myers and Shelmerdine were primarily the pit crew of Dale Earnhardt during his time with RCR driving the #3 Chevrolet. In a recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast, Dale jr asked the former employees of RCR about the long-term business plans for the organization after 78-year-old Richard Childress(RC), the owner of RCR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"You guys having worked at RCR might have a better idea than anyone on what ends up happening over there in the next 20 years, who ends up responsible for the day-to-day operations when Richard decides enough is enough."

However, Earnhardt Jr. continued the conversation by saying that Childress would "run that deal until his last day". This led to him asking another question to the former pit crew members of RCR.

"Is it Austin Dillon?", "Is it a combination of Austin and his dad(Mike Dillon) who ends up leading RCR into the future?," asked Dale Jr.

To this, Chocolate Myers replied that he grew up with Richard Childress(RC) and that he had been a "better friend" to him. He then pointed out a difference between Childress and all the other owners of different organizations.

"I want to say the difference between Richard Childress and all these other guys all those other guys were businessmen that became racers, Richard Childress is a racer that became a businessman. He's done a great job there with with well over the last 50 years of of making this race team what it is today," Myers added.

Myers said that he once asked Childress about his probable retirement, saying:

"I've asked Richard before when are you going to go enjoy yourself and he says, "This is how I enjoy myself","

Myers then finally gave an insight into the probable future of RCR where he talked about Austin Dillon who currently drives #3 Chevy for RCR, and his father Mike Dillon, a former stock car racer for RCR and now, their general manager. The latter is also the son-in-law of Richard Childress.

However, Myers can not confirm but still believes that there is a plan in place for the future of RCR. He then added about the fatal incident in February 2001 at Daytona where Dale Earnhardt (Sr.) died and how it impacted the other teams and the decision makings in their businesses.

"Because at one time there was no plan and we went to Daytona and we lost your dad and we came back and nobody knew what anything was going to be so I think that day for a lot of race teams a lot of people in this business they said we've got to figure this out and I think they've(RCR) got it figured out just don't know what it is," concluded Myers.

Richard Childress Racing's third car for the race at Kansas

Richard Childress Racing(RCR) is bringing back the non-charter car again after Texas at Kansas Speedway.

The #33 Chevy will be piloted by Austin Hill who competes part-time for RCR in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hill currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for the same team and sits at P3 in the overall Xfinity Series standings.

The 30-year-old Hill is set to start the Kansas Cup Series race at P34, whereas his full-time Cup Series teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon will start the race at P5 and P16 respectively.

