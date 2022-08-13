Is Bubba Wallace Jr. related to Rusty Wallace?

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace Jr. is finally putting the struggles from the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season behind him. The 28-year-old has now logged a string of top-10 finishes in the last four races.

Being the sole African-American driver in a series that was previously known for not taking kindly towards people of color, Wallace Jr. has been under constant scrutiny in his career in the sport. His results, however, have turned some of that notion around.

The Mobile, Alabama native made waves in the highest echelon of stock car racing back when the world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Bubba Wallace Jr. voiced his opinions against racial inequality and the use of the Confederate flag in the sport, which went against causes such as inclusion and diversity. The spotlight on the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver intensified even more after the popular streaming service Netflix decided to star him in a docuseries called Race: Bubba Wallace, which revolved around his personal and professional struggles.

Due to his last name, Wallace Jr. is often confused with NASCAR veteran Rusty Wallace, who drove in the Cup Series from 1980 to 2005. Aside from the last name that the two drivers share, they are not related to each other in any way, other than maybe their performances on the track.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway @IMS



A tire test with Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt, Ricky Rudd, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip, Ernie Irvan, Davey Allison and Kyle Petty set the stage for a whole lot of history. #OnThisDay in 1992, @NASCAR made its first official trip to #IMS A tire test with Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt, Ricky Rudd, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip, Ernie Irvan, Davey Allison and Kyle Petty set the stage for a whole lot of history. #OnThisDay in 1992, @NASCAR made its first official trip to #IMS.A tire test with Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt, Ricky Rudd, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip, Ernie Irvan, Davey Allison and Kyle Petty set the stage for a whole lot of history. https://t.co/Yl8kI7nqA1

NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1989 Winston Cup Winner Rusty Wallace, however, could be a great benchmark for Bubba Wallace Jr. to aspire to reach the potential he has shown while advancing up the ranks to the Cup Series.

Bubba Wallace Jr. signs multi-year deal with 23XI Racing for 2023

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has been confirmed to drive for the team after the announcement of a multi-year deal between the two. The team, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan, has been on the rise since its debut. According to many analysts, wins are just around the corner for the Mooresville-based team.

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace



I’d just like to be the first to address that those rumors are completely true.



LETS GOO!! 23XI Racing @23XIRacing



Multi-year extension signed 🖊️ 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 @BubbaWallace Multi-year extension signed 🖊️ 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 @BubbaWallace Multi-year extension signed 🖊️ https://t.co/TxWrh49wfO It has come to my attention that rumors have been circulating about a potential multi-year extension with @23XIRacing and I.I’d just like to be the first to address that those rumors are completely true.LETS GOO!! twitter.com/23xiracing/sta… It has come to my attention that rumors have been circulating about a potential multi-year extension with @23XIRacing and I. I’d just like to be the first to address that those rumors are completely true.LETS GOO!! twitter.com/23xiracing/sta…

The #23 crew at the team will now head into the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway this weekend full of confidence after their recent good results. The race goes live on USA Network on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C