Is Carl Edwards finally making his NASCAR return after years away? All you need to know

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will be returning to the track starting with the Coca-Cola 600. However, the 45-year-old won't be returning as a driver but as one of the members of the Amazon Prime broadcast team. It will be Edwards’ first appearance on the track since 2023 when he was featured as a guest analyst for FOX at Darlington.

Prime Video will be streaming the NASCAR events for five consecutive races, starting with the iconic Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day. The Amazon streaming platform has set up a star-studded broadcast team for the streaming, which includes Adam Alexander as the play-by-play announcer.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former crew chief Steve Letarte will be joining Alexander in the commentary booth. Carl Edwards will be hosting the post-race show alongside SiriusXM’s Danielle Trotta and stock car driver Corey LaJoie.

Former NASCAR driver and Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne will join veteran reporters Kim Coon and Marty Snider as the pitlane reporters. Coon and Snider have previously worked with NBC as pitlane reporters and have vast experience covering motorsports.

Prime Video’s Sports account revealed the same on the social media platform X as the tweet read:

“To round out our inaugural @NASCAR season coverage team we’re proud to add Hall-of-Famer Carl Edwards and a dynamic trio of pit reporters: @Tbayne6, @kimmiecoon , and @heymartysnider”

Carl Edwards retired from NASCAR after the 2016 season. The Columbia native came close to winning the Cup Series title in 2016, eventually ending up 4th. The American announced his retirement from the sport in 2017.

Dale Earnhardt Jr and Carl Edwards highlight the key for NASCAR on Prime Video

Carl Edwards was featured on the latest episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr’s podcast. The two former NASCAR drivers will be featured in the Prime Video lineup for the Coca-Cola 600. Earnhardt Jr and Edwards discussed what it would be like to return to the track and revealed why they made the decision to do so.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed to Edwards how being a part of the team and making it feel like a family is crucial to having a great experience in the commentary box. Edwards replied:

“That's exactly what I was hoping. You took the words that I was hoping you would say and you just said them. That was a part of this. My family getting to be at the track with me and share all this at an age where my kids are old enough to understand really what's going on, to be around all these great people, that's a big part, they're pumped.” [1:25:02 onwards]

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on May 25 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson will be attempting the double this time around as well, i.e., the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

