The driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott is one of the premier talents in the modern era of NASCAR. Son of former Cup Series driver Bill Elliott, the 27-year-old has been surrounded by racing throughout his childhood, which is evident by his skill behind the wheel of a stock car and his performances in the sport since his debut in 2016.

Along with being the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Elliott was also crowned the 2022 regular season champion. His second title bid, however, was cut short due to his coming together with fellow championship hopeful Ross Chastain in the finale of the 2022 season.

Chase Elliott's roots in the sport trace back to his debut in the 2016 Cup Series season with Hendrick Motorsports, behind the wheel of the #24 car and crew. He then switched to the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which he is best known for now. He also claimed the Rookie of the Year award as well as the Busch Light Pole award in the same season.

Over the years, Chase Elliott cemented himself as a road-course expert on the field, with his exceptional ability to drive a stock car around the twists and turns of tracks such as Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Is Chase Elliott from Dawsonville, Georgia?

Yes, just like his father Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott belongs to the town of Dawsonville in Georgia. Both he and his father have had popular nicknames as a result of their hometown. His father was often referred to as 'Awesome Bill from Dawsonville'. Like father, like son, Chase's nickname 'Awesome Chase from the Same Place' is a play on his dad's nickname.

Gearing up for his seventh appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2023 season, the 27-year-old will be looking forward to clinching his second ultimate title after a dominant year in 2022 closed on an unexpectedly low and unlucky note. With five wins, 12 top-5s, 20 top-10s, and four pole positions to his name in 2022, the stats themselves speak for Elliott's ability on the track.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to kick off at the LA Coliseum in February with the exhibition race, The Busch Light Clash. The regular season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway later in the month for the 65th run of the Daytona 500.

