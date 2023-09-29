Is Chase Elliott getting married? NASCAR star unveils if he’s tying the knot soon

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has recently revealed his marriage plans. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace had a very important question for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver at Trackside Live during Bristol Motor Speedway race week.

Wallace asked if he had any plans to get married in future. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion responded that he is not in any rush to marry anyone and since he isn’t even 30 years old, he is too young to tie the knot. He also mentioned that if he finds the right partner at the right time, he will certainly get married.

“I’m not against it by any means. I also think, what’s the rush? I’m not against it, you find the right one and the timings right, why not, I’m good with it. But I’m in no rush, I’m not even 30. What’s the rush?,” Elliott said as quoted by Pro Talk.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver might not have advanced into the 2023 playoff season, but that does not change the fact that he is still a Most Popular NASCAR Cup Series driver for the last five years. He has earned 22 wins in NASCAR’s three national series, with a victory in the All-Star Race at Bristol in 2020.

At the age of 27, Chase Elliott has achieved a huge success which is higher than several other full-time Cup Series drivers.

“I thought we were much improved” – Chase Elliott hopes to back on winning track

The #9 HMS Chevy driver, who dominated the last year’s regular season with five wins, found struggling to reach Victory Lane in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This season has been topsy and turvy for him as he missed out the seven races during the regular season - six races with leg injury and one-race suspension from NASCAR for rough driving at Coca-Cola 600.

Chase Elloitt couldn’t get that consistency in the regular season which he had last year. However, there has been some consistency from the regular season finale Daytona race to now. He has finishes of P4, P8, P6, P7, and P11.

Speaking to speedwaymedia.com, Chase Elliott said he can back in Victory Lane after refreshing Kansas finish and some consistent top-10 results.

Elliott said:

“Kansas was super refreshing. I thought we were much improved. Anytime you put the effort and time into different areas and you see the results, I think that’s encouraging for everyone involved. If you’re in that fight and you’re in that hunt, the wins will come. The good news is all the pieces of the puzzle, in my mind, are there. We’ve just got to put it together.”

Catch Chase Elliott in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 1.