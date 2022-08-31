Is Chase Elliott still dating Kaylie Green?

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, one of the favorites to win the championship this season, is a man who is always in the limelight. Despite his calm and composed behavior on the track, the Dawsonville, Georgia native is an aggressive and motivated racer on the track.

Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, 'Awesome Chase from the same place', as he's sometimes referred to, has managed to clinch the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship just like his father did in 1988.

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is destined to race this weekend in the first playoffs race of the season after failing to finish in the last regular season race at Daytona International Speedway. The 26-year-old has an impressive resume when it comes to his achievements in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Elliott has 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes to his name behind the wheel of his car.

Chase Elliott is rarely seen speaking about his personal life on the track as he prefers to keep the two aspects separate. Of the little that is known about his personal life, Elliott is certainly unmarried as of now. There are traces of a few relationships to be found online, with the driver reportedly dating Kaylie Green, daughter of NASCAR Busch Series winner David Green. Kaylie is known to be a student at North Carolina University studying communication and media. The couple has reportedly been together since 2017.

Green and Elliott, however, do not seem to be dating anymore, as several posts by the 26-year-old driver see him with Ashley Anderson. Chase Elliott uploaded a picture with Anderson in May 2021 with a caption that read:

"Thanks for putting up with me."

Chase Elliott's odds of winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race goes live this weekend as teams and drivers prepare to take on 500 miles of the Darlington Raceway this Sunday. The Cook Out Southern 500 will see Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick take the top 3 spots with +600, +600, and +700 odds in favor of each driver respectively.

Chase Elliott slots in fourth place in the table with also a +700 chance of winning. Watch the race go live from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on USA Network on Sunday at 6:00 pm ET.

