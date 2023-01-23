The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott signifies that the younger generation of drivers in the sport is unlike any other person on the grid.

Along with his fellow young guns, such as teammate Kyle Larson and 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, to name a few, the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver paves the way for future generations to step into the sport, while staying relevant to an all new, younger fanbase in present times.

Starting out in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2016 with Rick Hendrick's team, a force to be reckoned with in the sport, Elliott was first seen behind the wheel of the #24 car, before taking up duties of the now popular blue and white liveried #9 car. The Dawsonville, Georgia native also clinched the Rookie of the Year award and his first Busch Light Pole award in his rookie season.

Chase Elliott's performance in the 2022 Cup Series season also showed dominance and how the 27-year-old has matured as a driver, with a solid championship charge from the start of the season till the very end.

Elliott clinched the regular season championship with the most points to his name, highlighting his consistency, only to have an unlucky come-together with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain during one of the restarts during the Championship deciding race.

The 2023 season offers another chance for Chase Elliott to repeat the success he managed to achieve in 2020, by clinching the ultimate prize in NASCAR.

So is Chase Elliott still sponsored by Mountain Dew?

Alongside his current popular sponsors like Hooters and NAPA Auto Parts, Chase Elliott has also been supported by various energy drink manufacturers and soda brands over his years in the sport.

One of the earliest brands to have supported Elliott was popular soda Mountain Dew, owned by PepsiCo, and was seen in association with the 27-year-old since his debut at NASCAR in 2016, all the way up to 2020.

After four years together, Mountain Dew and Elliott decided to part ways, with the latter signing up for a sponsorship with another sports drink, A SHOC, in 2021. With the partnership with A SHOC and Keurig Dr Pepper also coming to an end in 2023, it remains to be seen if another sponsor jumps on the opportunity to support Chase Elliott in the 2023 Cup Series season.

