  • “Is this chicken pox”: FRM’s Noah Gragson gives a worrying update ahead of 2025 NASCAR season 

“Is this chicken pox”: FRM’s Noah Gragson gives a worrying update ahead of 2025 NASCAR season 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Jan 27, 2025 17:18 GMT
Noah Gragson at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct 26, 2024. Image: Imagn

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson recently shared a health update on social media and posted photos showing red rashes on his arm. The 26-year-old is set to drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this season which starts next week. The exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for Sunday, February 2.

In his latest Instagram story, Gragson asked his followers on Instagram about the small red spots he seemed to be developing all over his body.

"Breaking out like this all over my body. Is this chicken pox?" Gragson wrote.
Gragson's story of the breakouts - Source: via@noahgragson on Instagram

He shared another picture and wrote:

"Can you get chicken pox in your 20s?"
Gragson's story - Source: via @noahgragson on Instagram

Noah Gragson has 13 Xfinity Series wins and finished second in the 2022 edition of the championship.

"Strong foundation to hit the ground running" - Noah Gragson on teaming up with Stewart Haas Racing's members in 2025

Noah Gragson (10) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Noah Gragson debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 and ran his first full-time season last year with the now-defunct, Stewart Haas Racing. He finished his rookie season in 24th overall rank and has seven top-10 finishes and two top-5 results in 59 Cup Series starts.

Gragson's previous crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer, will return to FRM this season with other team members from the former No. 10 team: Chris Trickett, Matt Moeller, Dillon Silverman, and Matt Murphy.

"I’m grateful to have my crew chief, Drew, along with four members from last year’s team, join Front Row Motorsports. This gives us a strong foundation to hit the ground running in the 2025 season," Noah Gragson said in a team release.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native will be sponsored by Rush Truck Centers at eight NASCAR Cup Series races including the first points race, Daytona 500, on February 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

"It’s always a ton of fun representing Rush Truck Centers both on and off the track. Rusty and the entire Rush Truck Centers team create a welcoming, family atmosphere—race days are all about coming together, having a great time, and connecting with new faces while catching up with old friends," said Gragson in a statement.

The Texas-based commercial vehicle dealer will also sponsor races at Circuit of The Americas, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

Meanwhile, a new sponsor, Zep, will represent the No. 4 team in two Cup races. Noah Gragson will sport the cleaning supplier's logo at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in June and at Daytona International Speedway in August.

