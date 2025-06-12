Is Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Mexico City trip at risk before the big NASCAR race?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed a delay in his travel plans to Mexico City for the NASCAR Cup Series' first points race outside the US in about 25 years. The former NASCAR driver, who started his multi-year contract with Prime Video this year as an analyst, will cover this weekend's Viva Mexico 250.

The race is important for NASCAR’s new in-season challenge, as results combined with the Michigan and upcoming Pocono race (June 22) will decide the rankings. Each driver’s best finish from these races will set their place in a 32-driver field.

In an X post on Wednesday (June 11), Earnhardt Jr. explained:

"Planned flight to Mexico City apparently is in Singapore stuck in maintenance and I will need to be seeking alternative solutions."

The Viva Mexico 250 is set for Sunday (June 15) at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It will represent NASCAR’s first Cup race beyond the US since 1958 and features NASCAR’s longest road-course straight.

Drivers are expected to depart for Mexico City on Thursday, which gives Dale Earnhardt Jr. a small window to arrive. The JR Motorsports owner shared his plans to look for a backup option but there have been no more updates about his final travel arrangements.

"He had a chance to win"- Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains Carson Hocevar's failed fuel gamble

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has become a popular TV analyst and continues to share his honest opinions on his weekly podcast. After last Sunday’s Michigan race, he shared his thoughts on Carson Hocevar, who finished 29th after a second-place finish at Nashville earlier this month.

The Spire Motorsports No. 77 team used an aggressive fuel strategy and hoped for a late caution to save fuel and hold onto the lead. However, a flat tire towards the end of the race ended his hopes of a win at his hometrack in Michigan. Hocevar dropped one spot in the Cup points standings to 18th place.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt explained that Hocevar’s team gambled on fuel strategy. If the race had a caution, it might have worked, but with no caution, they ran out of fuel.

"They had another week where they had a chance to win the race. I can’t really say, though, he had a chance to win. They didn’t have the fuel. If they ran long enough and the caution comes out and everybody’s like 'Ah, enough laps left, we all go to come get tires,' then maybe he’s got the track position and there’s a chance to win. But if the race goes green, he didn’t have the fuel," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via on3.com).

Earnhardt Jr. also compared Hocevar’s driving style to his late father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

