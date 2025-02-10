Is the Daytona 500 twice a year? Clearing the misconception

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's oldest and most prestigious event. It also marks the start of a Cup Series season. However, it is not the only NASCAR event that is held at the Daytona International Speedway.

The event is a 500-mile race, held over 200 laps of the 2.5-mile circuit. Within the Daytona beach, also lies the foundation stone of NASCAR and stock racing body. The first races were held in the late 1940s which eventually transitioned into the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing; NASCAR.

Over the years, the sport has witnessed many venues on and off the calendar, but the Daytona 500 has stayed constant. As mentioned, it is labeled as the season-opener. However, that is not the only race held on the circuit.

Trending

The Daytona International Speedway is also the host of the Cup Series's Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is usually held later in August, called the Summer Daytona race. Held on the same circuit, the event spans a total of 400 miles and covers over 160 laps of the tri-oval.

There is a misconception among new fans of the sport. Considering that two different Cup Series races are held on the same track, many label the second race as the Daytona 500. However, it is called the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (for sponsorship reasons). The 500 is a separate event in itself, held right at the start of the season.

NASCAR drivers with most victories at the Daytona 500

Winning The Great American Race is a major achievement for the drivers. The risk of a crash remains at the top because of the high speeds and close racing that is observed throughout the 500 miles of the race.

There have been several drivers in the history of the sport who have won the race not twice, but several times. These were some of the most talented people to have ever stepped into NASCAR.

Here is a list of the NASCAR drivers with the most wins at Daytona:

#1 Richard Petty

Petty is not only the most successful NASCAR driver of all time, he also holds the record for most wins at the season-opening Grand event. Throughout his career, he won the race seven times.

#2 Cale Yarborough

Yarborough follows Petty in the list. However, there is a gap between the two. While the latter has won the race seven times, as mentioned, Yarborough won it four times.

#3 Dale Jarrett

The third spot with three wins at the Daytona 500 is held by multiple drivers. Other than Jarrett, there are Jeff Gordon, Denny Hamlin, and Bill Elliott who have won it three times. Of these, Hamlin still has the chance to notch it up to four considering he still races with Joe Gibbs Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"