Is your favorite driver in NASCAR Full Speed Season 2? Trailer reveals key highlights

Netflix dropped the trailer for NASCAR: Full Speed's second season, featuring the lives of multiple Cup Series drivers, including the likes of Daniel Suarez and Joey Logano. The show is set to air next month, releasing on the 7th of May.

Ad

NASCAR: Full Speed was released last year, following the lines of F1: Drive to Survive. It featured a selection of drivers and followed their lives as they competed in the epitome of American stock car racing. The show earned positive reviews from fans, and the second season is scheduled to be released next month.

Netflix released the feature trailer featuring multiple drivers, including the 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano and his teammate and competitor Ryan Blaney. It also showed glimpses of other drivers like William Byron, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The trailer featured hair-raising moments from the 2024 season. The photo finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway between Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch was one of the highlights of the short clip. There was also a shot of Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson crashing, where he collected Chase Briscoe.

Following the personal lives of drivers, the wives and partners of these drivers were also featured in the trailer. They included Julia Piquet, Brittany Logano, Gianna Blaney, and Morgan Bell, among others.

Ad

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be a part of the second season, as a short clip from his interview can be seen in the trailer.

Why was NASCAR's 2024 Cup Series season criticized towards the end?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season was one of the more competitive ones that the sport witnessed in recent years. While Kyle Larson was extremely strong during the initial stages, other drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Tyler Reddick also proved their competitiveness by contending for the title leading towards the end of the championship.

Ad

However, it was neither of these drivers that managed to clinch the title as Team Penske's Joey Logano won the race at Phoenix and took the championship home. This was his third title following previous triumphs in 2018 and 2022. While it was celebrated across the #22 garage, most fans remained unamused.

This was because of Logano's inconsistency throughout the season, having won only one race during the Regular season. Moreover, his average finish of the entire season was around 17.1, the worst of any Cup Series champion in the sport's history.

The playoff format was widely criticized as more competitive drivers like Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney missed a shot at the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More