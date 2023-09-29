Is Kyle Busch Retiring after Selling KBM and His New York Mansion? Wife Samantha Clears the Air on Rumors

NASCAR fans were left wondering if the Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch, was contemplating retirement. The speculation arose following the announcement that Busch had officially sold his Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports.

At 38 years old, Busch is undoubtedly in the latter stages of his illustrious career which includes two NASCAR Cup Series championships. The Richard Childress Racing driver has secured his name among the greats of the sport. Given all of this, it wasn't entirely surprising that rumors of an impending retirement began to circulate.

Just a month prior to the announcement, both Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha took to Instagram to reveal that their sprawling Lake Norman residence was up for sale. The lakefront estate, which had been on the market since earlier in the summer, was listed at under $13 million.

As news of the KBM sale and the mansion listing reverberated through the racing community, speculation regarding the Cup Series driver's retirement prospects gained traction.

However, in response to an inquisitive fan on Instagram, Samantha Busch swiftly put an end to the swirling rumors. When asked if the recent developments hinted at Kyle's retirement, she unequivocally said:

"Nope, not at all."

Samantha Busch'd reply to a fan questioning Kyle Busch's potential retirement

As the NASCAR community awaits the next chapter in Busch's storied career, it's worth noting that the Richard Childress Racing driver still remains a formidable force on the track, currently competing in the second round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Kyle Busch and family could be doing what they're doing five years from now, says Samantha Busch

In a recent interview with NASCAR, the Richard Childress Racing driver and his wife offered a glimpse into their vision for the future, shedding light on how they plan to navigate the world of motorsports while nurturing their family.

As their son Brexton steadily climbs the ranks in the racing world, the Busch family faces a pivotal juncture in their journey. When asked about their outlook, Kyle remarked:

"We're riding it."

The conversation turned to their children, with Samantha expressing pride in Brexton's pursuit of his passion and their daughter Lennix embracing the racing world alongside her brother.

Looking ahead, Samantha offered a glimpse into their potential future, saying:

"So honestly, in five years from now, we could be doing what we're doing."

However, Kyle Busch acknowledged the reality of his profession, emphasizing the importance of Sunday race days in enabling them to continue their chosen path.

"Gotta wait on Sunday to still be able to do what you want to do," he mused.