Is racing at Dodger Stadium NASCAR's next winning strategy?

NASCAR might be heading to Dodger Stadium as recent reports indicate the company is committed to the Los Angeles market. This comes after the expiration of the three-year contract with the L.A. Memorial Coliseum while its plans for a short track at Fontana are yet to materialize.

Over the last few years, NASCAR has made bold choices holding events at the Coliseum and venturing into street racing in downtown Chicago. Now, the series is poised for its next significant leap, with ongoing discussions around a potential event at the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

According to a report by the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR Holdings has held discussions with the Dodgers about a possible event around the historic baseball stadium. The company is committed to maintaining its presence in Southern California.

While an extension of its deal with the Coliseum is still on the table, the governing body is doing its due diligence and exploring new avenues for the sport. One of the options is to set up a short track inside Dodger Stadium or a temporary street circuit around the stadium.

Dodger Stadium

A short track nestled within the stadium's confines would offer a unique layout on the diamond field, vastly different from the usual short ovals. This could build up anticipation for the race, as was the case with the inaugural event at the Coliseum.

A street circuit around the track is another viable option, however, its layout must be carefully designed. F1's experiment with the circuit built around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium continues to inspire mixed reviews from fans, two years into its existence.

With careful planning, an event at the iconic Dodger Stadium could prove to be NASCAR's next winning strategy. An inaugural event at such a venue is bound to stir up anticipation and buzz around the sport, increasing the sport's reach.

NASCAR President discloses details of talks with Dodger Stadium

Before NASCAR conceived the idea of racing at Dodger Stadium, the all-electric Formula E series had already held talks about a possible event at the stadium.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps provided insights into the ongoing discussions, stating that they were exploring a potential collaboration with Formula E. He recently told NBC Sports:

"We are committed to the (Los Angeles) market. It’s important. What it looks like, at this point, next year, I don’t know. Was there an exploration with the Dodgers, working with Formula E and creating a potential joint opportunity there? Yeah."

On the organization's stance on exploring new venues, Phelps said:

"That should not be a surprise. It’s just due diligence. If something hits, great, and if it doesn’t, so be it, but I think we need to continue to push the boundaries, not just from a schedule standpoint."

"I think we’ve seen that, our fans have seen that, and media have seen that. We have a willingness to think differently, and it’s working."

There is a high chance the Cup Series will return to Southern California next year, but the specific location and format are still uncertain.