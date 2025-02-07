"Is this really true": Danica Patrick reacts to explosive claim on post linking George Soros to $260M USAID funding

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently reacted to a claim about billionaire George Soros receiving $260 million from USAID. This comes as the Trump administration makes major cuts to USAID, the agency responsible for U.S. foreign aid.

There have been claims against Soros, who received the highest civilian award in the US, the Medal of Freedom from outgoing president Joe Biden. Soros' Open Society Foundations which supports human rights groups was allegedly granted funds from USAID and the US Department of State during the last 15 years. However, it is worth noting that there is no evidence to support these claims.

"George Soros received $260M from USAID. He didn't use his own money to destroy the American justice system. He used ours," the post read.

Patrick wrote in response on Instagram:

"Is this really true?!"

Patrick's story on February 7. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

According to reports, nearly all of the current 10,000 USAID employees will be put on leave, leaving only around 300 essential staff members.

Patrick later reacted to another post about the layoffs and wrote:

"Must be."

Patrick's story on February 7. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick raced in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2010s. She set records for laps led by a woman and claimed pole position at the Daytona 500. Patrick, the Beloit, Wisconsin native, also leads the record for women in the series with most starts and top-tens. Overall, she collected seven top-10 finishes and one pole in nearly 190 starts.

The 42-year-old got involved in politics in 2023 and started campaigning for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election. Patrick voted for the first time last year and visited DC for the inauguration and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing.

"Epic again this year" - Danica Patrick on the Concert in the Coliseum

Danica Patrick attended the Concert in the Coliseum last Saturday, February 1. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed at the TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole before the WM Phoenix Open tournament started.

"Concert in the coliseum was epic again this year. Hole 16 is turned into a concert venue the Saturday before the golf tournament and it’s quite the sight to see!!!! So good that the moon and Venus had a date night to watch," Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick was an open-wheel racer before joining NASCAR and remains the only woman to win an IndyCar race, which she won at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

After retiring in 2018, she launched a wine brand, started a clothing line, and also hosts the "Pretty Intense" podcast. She also works as an analyst for Sky Sports, covering Formula 1.

