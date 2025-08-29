“Is he referring to keeping Bubba Wallace?”: Fans react to Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk’s chats in the NASCAR court case

While the NASCAR lawsuit went into another hearing today, a 'humorous' exchange of texts between 23XI Racing owners Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk surfaced. The same was shared on X by Bob Pockrass of FOX, which garnered reactions from the fans.In the exchange, MJ and Polk seemed to be discussing a driver, presumably from the 23XI Racing camp. A fan even wondered if they were talking about Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota.“Totally understand,” MJ texted Polk in one of the exchanges. “I will do it at (hidden) million. See if Toyota will support us if decide to keep him for 2025 or we are able to get a charter.”“No way. We would be burning [hidden] million. Invest in what we have and make it better,” came Polk’s reply.“I have lost that in a casino. Let’s do it,” Jordan further added.Several fans reacted to this humorous exchange, with one wondering if the driver the owners were talking about retaining was Bubba Wallace. Nevertheless, Jordan was willing to burn millions for whoever or whatever this is about.“Him? Is he referring to keeping Bubba?” a fan wrote.Jonathan @goJohnnyALINK@bobpockrass Him? Is he referring to keeping Bubba?“NASCAR needs to realize MJ being an owner is good for the sport. Why? His image. His resources,” wrote another.Brian Clark @The_Brian_ClarkLINK@bobpockrass NASCAR needs to realize MJ being an owner is good for the sport. Why? His image. His resources.Here are a few other reactions to the mock exchange between Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk:“jordan got that bread,” wrote one.“NASCAR finally has an owner that can literally buy them out of existence if he REALLY wanted to,” added another.“Mj just a shit starter. He’s making plenty and just wants to instigate,” someone added.Bubba Wallace is currently the longest-tenured driver at 23XI Racing. He recently snapped a 100-race winless streak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, logging his first crown jewel victory as well as making the 2025 playoffs.Although on points, Wallace’s teammate, Tyler Reddick, made the cut too. Team newcomer Riley Herbst is the only driver from 23XI Racing who was unable to qualify for the playoffs.Bubba Wallace is not “settled on” his win at IMS, says that he wants moreBubba Wallace’s win at Indianapolis was special for two reasons. One, it snapped quite a long winless drought for the Alabama native, and two, it made Wallace the first Black driver to win a race at the iconic racetrack.However, Wallace is hungry for more. He wants to be a NASCAR Cup Series champion, and this year, he has a shot at it.“We’re not settled on the Indy win,” Bubba Wallace told the reporters. “It was a great opportunity that we capitalized on to set ourselves up for the ultimate goal, which is what we had in store at the beginning of the year, which is to be a champion.”“I don’t feel like 2023 playoffs Bubba. I feel like I belong here and wanna continue this trend and have the utmost confidence in our team and our ability and our potential to carry this into making a deep run in the playoffs,” he further added.Bubba Wallace is now ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which also happens to be the first race of the playoffs. Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap event will be televised on USA (6 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.