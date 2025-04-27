Isabella Robusto earns big plaudits from NASCAR journalist for her historic result at Talladega

Following Isabella Robusto's historic finish on Saturday (April 26), NASCAR journalist Kaitlyn Vincie took to X to congratulate her. Robusto earned the highest finishing position as a female ARCA Menards Series driver at Talladega Superspeedway in third place.

Robusto, 20, started the General Tire 200 at Talladega in fourth place behind the wheel of the #55 Venturini Motorsports Toyota. She eventually finished third for her best result so far in her first full-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series.

Kaitlyn Vincie shared a picture from her post-race interview with Isabella Robusto on X for achieving an unprecedented feat.

"Congratulations Isabella Robusto on making history at Dega. @ARCA_Racing," Vincie wrote.

During their interview, the rookie driver spoke about her wish to have finished two spots further for the win, but felt happy with the third-place finish.

"Means a lot. I wish I were two spots further ahead and crossed the line first, but happy to come out here and finish the race... be top three," Robusto said.

She added:

"I'm happy I got my Mobil 1 Toyota Camry in the pit lane after the race without many scratches on it. I think the Venturini crew will bring great cars for the rest of the year... I'm happy with the Venturini car and Toyota 1, so [a] pretty good day."

While Isabella Robusto enjoyed a record-setting finish, her Venturini Motorsports teammate, Lawless Alan, won the race following a race-ending caution. Thad Moffitt finished second, with Andy Jankowiak and Jason Kitzmiller completing the top five finishers' list.

"Knowing I have a chance to become the first female to win is also exciting": Isabella Robusto on her rookie year in ARCA Menards

When Isabella Robusto signed her first full-time ARCA Menards Series schedule with Venturini Motorsports, the 20-year-old set her sights on big goals. She looked forward to fighting at the front of the field as a rookie this year.

The Toyota development driver said (via ARCA Menards Series):

"I feel confident going into the season and will set some big goals for myself. I’m here to learn but also compete for the title and challenge for the win each time out. Knowing I have a chance to become the first female to win at this level is also exciting and on my mind."

Isabella Robusto drives the #55 Toyota Camry in the ARCA Menards Series - Source: Imagn

Robusto started the 2025 season with a DNF at Daytona International Speedway following a multi-car wreck while running around the top five. She only completed 48 of 80 laps, with Brenden "Butterbean" Queen taking victory over William Sawalich and Jason Kitzmiller.

The South Carolina native had another tough outing in the following race at Phoenix Raceway after settling with a DNF on lap 19. She then got a big break at Talladega Superspeedway with a historic third-place finish.

The next race on the ARCA Menards Series calendar is the Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway. The 100-lap contest is scheduled for May 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Fans can also catch the event on the radio via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

