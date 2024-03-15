"Isn't he the cutest!" - Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda shares adorable moment of their dog Asher

NASCAR superstar Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable post about their dog Asher.

23XI Racing driver and two-time Cup Series race winner Wallace is known to be a dog lover. The 30-year-old driver introduced his beloved pet Asher to the world in July 2020. Wallace's furry friend is an Australian shepherd/poodle hybrid.

While Wallace is a proud dog dad, his wife Amanda is no short of flaunting her love for their beloved pet. The artist often shares glimpses of cute moments with Asher on her social media handles, particularly Instagram.

Amanda recently took to her Instagram Stories and shared a peek into her playtime with Asher. Alongside the video, she shared her observations about their dog's behavior, writing:

"Okay so I got a lot of responses that it could be his vision or the dark. He is fetching fine in the daylight! We did clean up one of the rooms too. Might order a motion activated nightlight."

"I had never paid attention if he is less scared in the day vs night, in general he is a scared dog. But isn't he the cutest!"

Amanda often shares various posts featuring Asher, herself and Bubba Wallace. Below are a few:

Pet Asher has "changed the lives" of Amanda and Bubba Wallace, says the 23XI Racing driver

In an interview with People, Bubba Wallace praised Asher's obedience and the happiness he brings to their home. He revealed:

"[Asher's] been a good pup ever since the day we got him."

"He's a great lap dog, just a great dog. He's super obedient, and he definitely brings a lot of joy to myself and Amanda. Our lives have definitely changed ever since we got him, so it's been a lot of fun."

Bubba Wallace celebrated with his dog Asher after his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. Wallace became the first African-American driver in nearly six decades to win a NASCAR race when he entered victory lane during the rain-shortened Talladega Superspeedway race in 2021.

Wallace then brought his furry friend to the stage for photos after what was a historic moment in NASCAR.

Wallace earned his second victory at Kansas Speedway in 2022. The 30-year-old entered the playoffs for the first time in the last campaign. With 47 points, the Alabama native is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after four races this season.