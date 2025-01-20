“Isn’t this unbelievable?”: $9M-worth Kenny Wallace opens up on the ‘biggest reason’ to visit the ancient city of Rome

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who is currently on vacation in Italy, shared that the 'biggest reason' he wanted to visit Rome was Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Wallace, 61, retired from full-time racing in the mid-2010s and worked as a Fox Sports commentator before starting his online NASCAR media presence on YouTube. The $9 million-worth Wallace (as per Celebrity Net Worth) spoke about the size of St. Peter’s Square, one of the biggest and most beautiful squares in the world, in a post on X.

"You have not come to Rome unless you came right here, St. Peter's Square... Isn't this unbelievable? They build everything big here, man. I mean massive," Wallace said.

Trending

The 15th-century square is located in a large plaza in front of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City and is 320 meters long and 240 meters wide.

Expand Tweet

Wallace took a first-class flight to the City of Seven Hills and visited other popular landmarks like the Colosseum and Sistine Chapel.

"Almost that time 😁 Headed to Rome Italy. Brother, Rusty is right. Only cost 700% more to go first class😂😂" Wallace wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Wallace raced in NASCAR from the late 1980s to the mid-2010s and won nine races in the Xfinity Series. He is the middle sibling of former NASCAR drivers Rusty and Mike Wallace, who recently tried to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500.

Kenny holds the record for the most Xfinity Series starts at 547 races and had 10 pole positions, 66 top-five finishes and 173 top-10 finishes in the series. He also competed in over 300 races in the Cup Series over 18 years with 27 top-10 finishes.

"They know what fast cars are" - Kenny Wallace after first trip to Italy

Kenny Wallace also shared his amazement of Rome and the Coliseum in another video. The Missouri native compared the Bush Memorial Stadium, which operated for 40 years between 1966 and 2005, in his hometown St. Louis to the 2,000-year-old Coliseum.

"I'm from St. Louis, and they tore down Bush Stadium 'cause it was 36 years old. They said, you know, Bush Stadium where the Cardinals play, it's just 36 years old. This baby’s been standing 2,000 years, and they played in there for 500 years... Rome is like, it's unbelievable," Wallace said (00:48).

"so we’re having the best time... It’s so old over here... It’s still Italy, the home of Ferrari. I mean, they know what fast cars are," he added (04:09).

Wallace also joked about needing good walking shoes to tour the city and shared his plans to visit the Ferrari Museum, Venice and drive to the Autobahn highway in Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback