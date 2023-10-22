“It was 100% real”: Ryan Blaney talks about his ‘online fight’ with Bubba Wallace on social media

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney sarcastically mentioned that his online fight with Bubba Wallace on social media this weekend was 100 percent real.

The pair were involved in a fiery exchange, which included some humor heading up to this weekend. The exchange began after Blaney was disqualified from the Las Vegas playoff race at the end courtesy of an illegal shock. He had the penalty rescinded after further inspection, and Wallace seized the opportunity to tease his friend on social media.

Although many had assumed that it was Ryan Blaney's PR that was sending the replies, but the Nascar driver claimed that it was him all along. He said:

"Oh, it was 100% real. Yeah, it was heated. He started it, I didn't see his tweet on Monday I don't get on it very often. My PR guy does most of it but that was me. I shot one, and then he pulled out a bigger gun and shot back.

"Then I pulled out a rocket launcher and shot back. It was funny. People thought that we were being serious but we were joking around. That's the type of friend you wanna have as you can punch each other a little bit."

Ryan Blaney speaks about his disqualification from Las Vegas playoff race

Ryan Blaney stated that he and the team spoke about the DQ on Monday to analyze the scenario and was appreciative of NASCAR for their support throughout the process.

Speaking with NASCAR.com, Ryan Blaney said:

“We talked about it internally Monday morning as a group before we went to NASCAR and was able to talk with them. And I appreciate NASCAR for being receptive to it and just talking with us Monday and kind of meeting with the parts at their R&D Center, understanding what was the disconnect between pre-race, and post-race. You know, that’s a sealed part."

“So (NASCAR Senior Vice President) Elton Sawyer and (Cup Series Managing Director) Brad Moran, they were really great to us of just being understanding, and understanding that there was an issue there with kind of the process, and then they were able to fix it. So yeah, a lot of emotions. But it was nice that it ended up I think as it should have been. It didn’t change a ton because it’s like, hey, we had a good day in Vegas. Sixth. We had a good day and lost points."

Ryan Blaney remains 17 points beneath the provisional elimination line to advance to the Championship 4.