“It ain’t happened in my life”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on bitter reality of being a team owner in NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr., during a recent episode of his podcast, reacted to the recent developments in the NASCAR vs. the teams on charter agreement episode. And his major take on the subject was that teams asking for money isn't something he finds realistic.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that teams lose money every year and that isn't anything new for him.

"I've never made any money racing. I would love to know where somebody is racing a racecar and making money. It ain't happened in my life and every Cup team I've known didn't make money. But the teams think that's possible, and the teams think that's realistic and should be happening, but that's so foreign to me," he said.

When it was mentioned to Junior that the idea of teams making money would make sense for the teams, he shared the confusing state he finds himself in with that.

"That's where I'm struggling because I'm locked in this mode of, 'Dude, racing has always been like ... how do you make a small fortune?' You start with a big one and go racing. That's always been the known factor. If you're going to get in racing, be ready to spend some money. You're not going to walk away profitable. I don't know if it's even realistic for the teams to think that they can even get profitable but maybe they could," he added.

As for his team, JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series which has four cars, Junior claimed they break even. He clarified that it doesn't mean they're losing money, but they're simply breaking even. However, he also added that there was nothing wrong with teams expecting to make money in the Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has no problems with teams asking to be profitable from NASCAR

Speaking further on this subject, Dale Jr. mentioned that in his experience and knowledge, he has always accepted the endeavor of racing as an owner to be a difficult one from a financial standpoint. It's worth mentioning that before he started JRM, Junior was at the helm of Dale Earnhardt Incorporated, or DEI.

Earnhardt remarked that he could talk about this subject to fellow team owner and current driver Denny Hamlin, especially knowing the 23XI co-owner's stance on this.

"I could talk to Denny about this forever and he's very opinionated about it. He's pro teams. He's going to be pro charters, pro teams owning charters, he's going to be for all of those things," he said. [1:13]

Junior claimed that everything that the teams are asking for to NASCAR is "realistic" and there's nothing in their demands that stands out to him as wrong or something the governing body shouldn't allow them to have.

Whether NASCAR does listen and agree to those demands, is something time will tell.