"It always was purely about wins & championships": When Jeff Gordon shared unfiltered thoughts on changing priorities amid 'challenges' of getting old

Jeff Gordon once gave an unfiltered take on his life while growing old and the shift in perspective it brought. The legendary NASCAR driver was asked how he'd like to see his retirement story unfold, following which he opened up about his priorities shift.

Before Gordon ran his ultimate NASCAR race for Hendrick Motorsports at the 2016 Martinsville battle, he was a household name in the high-octane motorsport. The Californian shined during his decades-long collaboration with HMS, raking in four Cup Series championships and 93 race wins.

While his sole priority was to clinch race wins and championships, it changed significantly in the following years, something Gordon told Jeff Gluck in 2011 during the '12 Questions' exchange.

"It's changed over the years. It always was purely about wins and championships and stats. And those things are important, because I think they show what I've contributed. And I'm proud of it," the then 40-year-old Gordon said (via SB Nation).

Trending

He then emphasized finding importance in things other than racing as well, like charity and being a father, underlining the challenges of his busy life.

"Through the work I've done with my foundation...we try to take advantage of them and do the best we can to raise more awareness and funding for those causes. Aside from that, it's being the best dad and husband I can be. I don't want to make it anymore difficult than that. It's already challenging trying to do this."

Expand Tweet

The 53-year-old concluded that he'd like to be recognized not only for racing but also for his off-track efforts.

When Jeff Gordon returned to NASCAR after announcing retirement from full-time racing

Jeff Gordon stepped into the high-octane world of NASCAR in the 1990 Xfinity Series race at the Rockingham Speedway. Two years down the line, he joined HMS in The Cup Series and stayed loyal to Rick Hendrick until he retired.

In January 2015, the former #24 Chevy driver confirmed it would be his final season as a full-time driver.

He started the season strong with a pole at the Daytona 500 only to be disappointed by a crash on the final lap. Nonetheless, he maintained his reign of dominance, claiming the Martinsville playoff win and five top-5s to clinch P3 in the standings.

While Jeff Gordon cherished his retirement, the future had something else to offer. HMS driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat out for the remainder of the 2016 season due to an injury, instigating Gordon's return on the track albeit in the #88 Chevrolet.

Interestingly, Gordon failed to propel the Chevy for a top-10 finish in all races except the last two a P10 at Dover Motor Speedway followed by a P6 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Currently, Jeff Gordon is the vice chairman of HMS and keeps an eagle eye on the promising NASCAR prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback