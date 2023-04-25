“It was a battle all day long”: Chase Briscoe reviews a ‘wild day’ at Talladega after finishing P4

Chase Briscoe had an eventful race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23. Briscoe drove brilliantly in the final stages of the race to finish fourth, despite being two laps down at one point in the race.

Briscoe recorded his best finish of the year at the GEICO 500, finishing in the top five for the third time in a row. He bettered his fifth-place finishes from Bristol and Martinsville.

The #14 Stewart-Haas Racing driver navigated the chaos in the final few laps, making his way into the top five as the race ended in a double overtime finish.

Speaking about the race, Briscoe said:

"It was a battle all day long — very similar to how we kind of were at the end of last year, just continuing to fight and keep doing everything we could to try to maximize our day. At the end, found ourselves up there and in the top five."

The 28-year-old added:

"I would have loved to have a little bit more, but if you told me we were going to finish fourth there — at any point of the race really, even there with 20 to go — we were so stuck in the back and couldn’t really do anything."

Chase Briscoe's first pit stop nearly ended up being disastrous as he spun on the pit road. Briscoe throttled his car in vain after spotting a flat tire as the incident put him two laps down.

Speaking about the incident and competing with Joey Logano, Briscoe added:

"Wild day. I made a huge mistake coming to pit road. We’re two laps down, and then we were one and was going to get the lucky dog at the end of Stage 2, and then (Joey) Logano had that speeding penalty and barely got us for the lucky dog."

Beginning from 37th place after the incident, he gained one lap after the end of stage one. A caution on lap 143 allowed him to join the lead circuit as he progressed through the file to put his car into the top five.

Chase Briscoe reveals he endured excruciating pain throughout the race

After fracturing his left-hand finger in a dirt race in Bristol, Chase Briscoe drove two races before undergoing surgery on Monday (April 17). At Talladega, Briscoe drove with hardware inserted into his finger to heal the bones.

The 28-year-old described the pain he suffered during Sunday's race, saying:

"Not good, Yeah, it’s weird. The last two weeks I’ve had absolutely zero issues, and with the pins in there, it’s like anytime anything touches one of those pins, it just is excruciating pain. I mean, I was literally screaming in the car at some points because it was just, it hurt so bad."

Heading into next weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe revealed that he is focusing on recovering completely before entering the race.

