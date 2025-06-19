"It caught me off-guard": Kenny Wallace voices surprise at NASCAR's Philadelphia street course plan

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace shared a video on X on Thursday talking about various topics revolving around the NASCAR world. He talked about his opinions on the things said by NASCAR President, Steve O' Donnell, during the recent press conference.

"The thing that Steve O'Donnell said caught me off guard," Kenny Wallace said (8:40 onwards). "Adam Stern said that NASCAR is in big talks for another street course. Two days ago, we talked about a street course in San Diego. Now, NASCAR is talking about a street course, two hours from Pocono, in Philadelphia.

"You say to yourself, What the hell is going on, and why? If you wanna jump off the boat right now, now's the time because NASCAR is gonna look way different."

Wallace also shed light on Steve O'Donnell's statements about not building a track situated in a rural area in the future. He also announced that his conversation with Mark Martin is set to go live today and features an interesting and exclusive side of Martin that no one has ever seen before. He highlighted that listening to that conversation might change the viewer's perspective while watching NASCAR.

Wallace retired from NASCAR in 2015 after racing in the national series. The driver's career started in 1988, spanning 25 years in NASCAR, during which he achieved nine wins, all in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Wallace also worked as a reporter for FOX Sports and is still actively involved in the sport, sharing videos and conversations around it.

Kenny Wallace addresses the new realities of NASCAR and calls out 'Old and Miserable' fans

Kenny Wallace recently uploaded a video on his social media where he discussed the changing NASCAR culture and the television viewership data amid criticism from a group of fans. Wallace shed light on what is now the reality of NASCAR and what is required for the sport to grow.

Kenny Wallace called the fans who continue with their grievances towards NASCAR's plans for the future "Old and Miserable." The 61-year-old admitted to the fact that some concerns do exist, but the majority of the fans support the direction in which the sport is moving.

“When will the brass stop ignoring what a large majority of fans want? 75% of the fans are happy with the sport’s functioning, while the other 25% will never be happy. Quit talking about the old days." Kenny Wallace said via X

Wallace's career spanned 25 years in the sport, during which he made 547 starts in the Xfinity Series and 340 races in the Cup Series. The driver has been known for speaking about issues around the NASCAR world candidly and critically. He retired from the sport in 2015, but his influence and involvement in the sport still exist and are active.

