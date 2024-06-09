“It is a challenge” - Chase Briscoe claims team chemistry took a hit after Tony Stewart's NASCAR exit announcement 

Chase Briscoe recently gave an insight into the environment within SHR in the wake of their announcement of leaving NASCAR at the end of 2024. Briscoe was asked ahead of the Cup Series' Toyota Save Mart 350, held at Sonoma Raceway in California, whether the team chemistry was still as great as it was before the announcement.

The #14 driver claimed that while within his team things were "really, really good," that may not be the case at SHR in general.

"It is a challenge, I'm not going to sit here and sugarcoat it. We're at a disadvantage. I think every other team on the field, they only focus on their racecar and that's it and how to make it better." [05:00]

Briscoe mentioned that a few minutes before his media interaction, he was in the hauler, asking the team members if they had any job interviews lined up. He mentioned that they're trying to juggle a lot of things related to the present, their immediate future, and their future for next year.

"We're trying to figure out who's hiring, what are we going to do the rest of the year and also trying to make our racecars better and how we're going to provide for our families."

With that said, he claimed that while there are "a ton of distractions," their group has done a good job of knowing that they're going to "stick it out." Briscoe added that if they're running up front and "hopefully winning," finding a seat next year wouldn't be that difficult.

So far this season, Briscoe has had four finishes inside the top 10 and one inside the top 5. But inconsistency has dominated his last few races with his last 5 finishes being 19th, 21st, 5th, 25th and 17th.

At Sonoma, Chase Briscoe will start from 23rd place and hope to get a good result to impress any future employers.

Chase Briscoe never imagined a day would come when SHR would close shop

After the official announcement of Stewart Haas Racing leaving NASCAR at the end of 2024, Chase Briscoe posted a message on his X handle. In the video, he reacted to the announcement and shared his initial plans for the future.

“I never thought this day would come. You know, I’ve been at Stewart-Haas for the last seven years now. (It) truthfully became like home to me and feels like a family. And just what an incredible group of men and women at this place that just make it feel like home and just make you enjoy coming to work each and every day."

When it came to the subject of his future, Chase Briscoe had "no idea" what he would be doing in 2025. But he called the next couple of weeks "an interesting time" to find what is available. He hoped he could land on his feet and continue to race in the Cup Series.