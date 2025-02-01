“It was cool to be a small part”: Ryan Blaney pays tribute to legendary NASCAR team’s landmark win

Ryan Blaney recently reflected on his time with Wood Brothers Racing, expressing gratitude for being part of the team's storied journey as Ford hosted their 75th 2025 season launch party. Before joining Team Penske, Blaney competed in two full-time seasons with WBR, securing his first Cup Series win in the 2017 Pocono 400 while driving the #21 Ford.

That victory was a milestone for both Blaney and the team, marking WBR’s 99th Cup Series win. Last season, the team reached a historic 100th victory when Harrison Burton claimed his first Cup Series win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a recent post on X by Racing America, Ryan Blaney reflected on his journey with WBR ahead of the 2025 Cup Series campaign.

"It was unfortunate we couldn't get 100 together, but I was so happy to see 100 last year. And like I said, it was cool to be a small part of the history of the Wood brothers," Blaney said.

Ryan Blaney enters his seventh full-time season with Team Penske, driving the #12 Ford. The Ohio native has secured 13 Cup Series wins, along with seven Xfinity and four Truck Series victories. His career highlights include winning the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race and claiming a milestone Coca-Cola 600 victory during his championship season.

Unlike Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch, Blaney opted for a more relaxed offseason. The #12 driver took full advantage of his vacation, spending quality time with family after a demanding season in which he finished runner-up to teammate Joey Logano.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series champion in action at the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, 8 PM ET. The live broadcast will be available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Ryan Blaney's Penske teammate Joey Logano sets his sights on defending the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2025

Joey Logano clinched his third NASCAR Cup Series championship last season, securing Team Penske’s third consecutive title.

In a fierce battle at the Championship Race in Phoenix, Logano went head-to-head with teammate Ryan Blaney. Despite Blaney’s strong performance, Logano ultimately prevailed, denying the former the chance to defend his title and become a two-time champion.

Ahead of the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray, Logano took a moment to thank all his supporters while also setting his goal to defend his title this coming season.

"I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for all the support back in '24. All the #22 stuff that I see around the racetrack. Shoot! Even just driving on the road, I see #22 stickers in the back of people's windows[...]That support really goes a long ways not only for me but also the guys on the team, everyone at team Penske notices that," Logano said.

"So we want to say thank you for that. But, hey, it's '25, We got to do it again, right? I get another championship. So let's go get another one. Cheers!" he added.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will begin the regular season with the prestigious Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Can Ryan Blaney win his first-ever Great American Race? Let us know in the comments.

