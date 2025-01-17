"It is crazy": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares preview of her clothing brand's upcoming collection

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared an update about her clothing brand, Shop Samantha Busch. Beyond her roles as a NASCAR wife and mother, Samantha is a multifaceted individual—serving as an entrepreneur, an advocate for infertility awareness, and a lifestyle vlogger.

Kyle and Samantha Busch have celebrated nearly 14 years of marriage, having wed on December 31, 2010, following two years of dating. They share two children: son Brexton Locke, born in 2015, and daughter Lennix Key, born in 2022. Samantha often gives fans a glimpse into their family life through her vibrant and active social media presence.

Recently, Samantha received a shipment of her most famous products for her clothing line. Informing her massive following of nearly 250k users, Kyle Busch's wife shared a video on her Instagram story on January 17 and said:

"At the shop today. We have so much stuff that came in. It is crazy. So we are here tagging and getting ready. Not only for so much new stuff to be online but for all the popups. And that schedule will be announced soon."

via Samantha Busch on Instagram - @samanthabusch

The product haul comes just in time as we close into the 2025 NASCAR season. Further inviting her fans to show up for races in her merchandise, Samantha shared a post via Shop Samantha Busch.

"We can’t wait to see you rocking SSB in the grandstands this year! 🏁✨ Thank you for making us part of your race day style. 💕"

Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is set to enter his third full-time Cup Series season with the North Carolina-based outfit. After a tough 2024 season that saw him miss the playoffs and remain winless, Busch aims to rebound, fueled by a strong performance at the Tulsa Shootout.

Moreover, the former champion will also appear in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Friday, 17th January in the Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares “Infertility Ins & Outs” in latest Instagram post

Samantha Busch, a passionate advocate for infertility awareness, authored the book Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage, where she candidly shared her personal journey with IVF and miscarriage.

On January 15, Kyle Busch's wife posted on social media to discuss the "ins and outs" of infertility and the challenges surrounding it, continuing her efforts to raise awareness and support for others facing similar struggles. The post was captioned:

"👍IN: Prioritizing mental health, natural supplements, whole food diets, stress management, and recognizing infertility is not just a women’s issue."

"👎OUT: Blame games, processed “health” foods, ignoring mental health struggles, stigmas, and waiting too long to seek help."

Samantha Busch further shared words of encouragement, asking those who are going through a similar plight to 'talk about it with compassion.'

"The truth is, infertility is a medical condition that impacts millions, and it’s time we talk about it with compassion and facts."

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to return for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray. Can Kyle Busch break his 57-race winless streak? Let us know in the comments.

