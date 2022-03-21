"It was crazy, for sure" - Chase Elliott feels he had a 'wild' race at the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott felt he had an exciting outing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. The venue sported a renewed track surface and a change in layout for the weekend. This proved to be a big unknown for teams and drivers going into the race.

The oval track produced exciting racing action on Sunday with William Byron going into victory lane as the fifth different driver to win in 2022. Elliott managed a respectable P6 finish for his team in his home race. The 26-year-old described his race in an interview and said:

“It was crazy, for sure. Hopefully it was fun to watch because I felt like it was wild from my seat. It was very much so like a Daytona or Talladega. Just trying to position yourself there at the right spot and hope it goes your way.”

The result for Elliott in the race was a complete opposite of what his team-mate Kyle Larson could achieve. Larson had to retire after a crash damaged his car severely.

Chase Elliott tops NASCAR points table after Atlanta

Chase Elliott moved to the top of the points table after finishing P6 in his home race on Sunday. The Georgia native is the only driver out of four in team Hendrick Motorsports to have not won a race in 2022, but the points table shows how consistent he is.

Fans on social media were quick to note that the official Twitter handle of NAPA Racing, Elliott's title sponsor this week, made an error in reporting his finishing position. An eagle-eyed fan corrected the mistake while another fan posted the points table and wrote:

“And ya know he’s 1st in points, correct? Gotta make sure y’all are in the know.”

See the points table below:

NASCAR now heads to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas next weekend for the first road course action of 2022.

Edited by Anurag C