“It’d be fun to have a buddy like that”: Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace pick Team Penske superstar as teammate in NASCAR’s latest promo

In the latest NASCAR promo, when asked who they'd like to be teammates with, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace both picked Ryan Blaney. The point of the exercise was to name someone they had never been teammates with before. Some mentioned their closest friends, some went for the strongest drivers, and some made their choices based on how much they'd be able to learn from them.

Interestingly enough, as much as Elliott and Wallace chose Team Penske's superstar, he chose them back.

Chase Elliott mentioned it'd be fun to have a buddy like Ryan Blaney to work with on a weekly basis. Blaney paid the compliment right back, saying it'd be fun to be teammates with your closest friends.

"Ryan. I think that he'd be a good teammate, it'd be fun to have a buddy like that to work with on a weekly basis," Chase Elliott said to the NASCAR interviewer.

"I'd go Blaney... There you go," Bubba Wallace voted.

"I'd like to be teammates with Chase Elliott and Bubba, we're really good friends. It'd be cool to be working on the same team together. Or it could be the worst thing ever, I don't know. If some of your best friends are your teammates, but I think if the opportunity... it'd be a lot of fun, sitting in meetings with your buddies all the time," Ryan Blaney said.

The Bubba/Ryan friendship has been a well-known fact across NASCAR for a while now, dating as far back as 2016 when they did impressions of various Cup Series drivers. They often appear together on camera and they even "roast" each other in a friendly manner to their respective fans.

Other drivers, like Joey Logano, said that they'd choose someone that would push him to be better, not someone that he's better than so that he looks good.

"Someone that would push you, like I'm not the guy that's gonna want a teammate that I'm just better than and you get the worst teammate to make yourself look good. Someone that'll push you, obvioulsy I got that already. Probably one that just stands out, might be Christopher Bell, he's a pretty solid driver, he seems like he's in tune with the sport. He's like pushing his team and stuff like that," Logano said.

Chase Elliott to start at P17 at Daytona 500

With less than 24 hours to go to The Great American Race, Chase Elliott and the rest of the drivers are prepating prepare themselves to run 200 laps in front of one hundred thousand fans at more than 140 miles an hour.

Unfortunately for Elliott, his results in the 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races were not optimal and he'll be secluded to the P17 in time for the Green Flag on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney will be starting at P16 with Bubba Wallace set to start in third place after winning Duel 1. Chase Briscoe took the pole position, and will be joined by Austin Cindric on the front row.

The race will start at 1:30 pm EST and fans can catch the live coverage of the Daytona 500 on FOX.

