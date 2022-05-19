"It'd be fun to see it move around" - Kyle Larson wants to see NASCAR All-Star races held at different venues other than Texas

After last week's race at Kansas Raceway, a reporter asked defending champion Kyle Larson about his thoughts on the All-Star race. Many drivers appear to be unfamiliar with the All-Star format.

Except for 2020, when the virus struck, the NASCAR All-Star race was staged in May. Every year, the All-Star Race takes on a new format. There is no difference this year.

FOX journalist Bob Pockrass updated the Kyle Larson interview on Twitter. He stated:

“Drivers don’t tend to know much about the All-Star format until a few days leading up to the event. Last week at Kansas, defending winner Kyle Larson described what he knew as well as why he’d like to see it move around.”

Speaking to the reporter, Larson was asked how he felt about the occurrence in the All-Star race. He answered by saying:

“I know there's a lot of logistics and I'm sure a lot of stuff that goes into it. But yeah, man, I feel like the championship race and the all-star race would be fun to see it move around.

"Obviously, the championship race is difficult and it's November and the weather throughout the country is not the same is kind of me.”

In an interview, Larson stated that he has heard that the winner of the first stage should start on the final stage, the winner of the second stage should start second on the final stage and the winner of stage three should start third on the final stage.

On Thursday evening, NASCAR announced the structure for its annual All-Star race, where a 125-lap race will be split into four parts.

Kyle Larson earned a spot in the All-Star race

Not every driver is suitable for the All-Star race.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers who qualify for the race are drivers who won points-paying races in 2021 and 2022; drivers who won All-Star races and raced full-time; and past Cup champions who are currently running full time.

Kyle Larson will be among the 20 drivers who have now qualified for the All-Star race.

NASCAR drivers who have not yet qualified for the All-Star Race can do so in the NASCAR Open, which will be divided into three parts: 20, 20, and 10 laps.

The victors of each stage, as well as the winner of the fan vote, will progress to the All-Star Race.

Drivers who have qualified for the All-Star race

Drivers who have currently qualified for the All-Star race as of April include:

#1 - Ross Chastain (2022 winner)

#2 - Austin Cindric (2022 winner)

#4 - Kevin Harvick (2x All-Star Race winner)

#5 - Kyle Larson (2021/22 winner)

#6 - Brad Keselowski (2021 winner)

#9 - Chase Elliott (2021 winner)

#10 - Aric Almirola (2021 winner)

#11 - Denny Hamlin (2021/22 winner)

#12 - Ryan Blaney (2021 winner)

#14 - Chase Briscoe (2022 winner)

#16 - A.J. Allmendinger (2021 winner)

#18 - Kyle Busch (2021/22 winner)

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. (2021 winner)

#20 - Christopher Bell (2021 winner)

#22 - Joey Logano (2021 winner)

#23 - Bubba Wallace (2021 winner)

#24 - William Byron (2021/22 winner)

#34 - Michael McDowell (2021 winner)

#45 - Kurt Busch (2021 winner)

#48 - Alex Bowman (2021/22 winner)

