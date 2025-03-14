“It’d be nice to see Kyle Larson in an F1 car”: Greys Anatomy famed Patrick Dempsey hopeful of HMS star trying pinnacle of motorsports

Patrick Dempsey, the actor turned racing car driver, said he wanted to see Kyle Larson in an F1 car. He called him a driver he finds “fascinating” on Kevin Harvick’s podcast Harvick Happy Hour.

Dempsey is an American actor and racing car driver. As an actor, he is most famous for his role as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. As a driver, Dempsey has carved out a respectable career in motorsports, competing in prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. In 2015, the actor turned race car driver finished second in the GTE Am Class at Le Mans. Dempsey founded his own racing team, Dempsey Racing, competing in various sports car series across the country.

When asked on Kevin Harvick’s podcast Harvick Happy Hour, who his favourite NASCAR driver is. The Grey’s Anatomy actor replied Kyle Larson is someone who he admires in NASCAR. He wants to see Kyle Larson in a Formula 1 car to see his adaptability with the downforce of the cars.

"Kyle Larson to me is really a fascinating guy because of his ability to adapt from the downforce cars and then getting back into a NASCAR car, that's a big change. The dynamic is, it'd be nice to see him get into a Formula 1 car and do some testing."

Dempsey also pointed out other favorite drivers from when he was young. He admired Dale Earnhardt Jr. and also the interviewer Kevin Harvick.

"It's a different generation now for me because when we had Dale Earnhardt Jr., that generation is when that was really at the height of NASCAR.... I certainly was a big fan of yours when you were, you were driving what you did and what you've achieved."

Kyle Larson is having a good start to the 2025 season, but has yet to clinch a win. His consistency in the #5 car for Hendrick Motorsports has brought him 108 points, placing him 11th in the standings. Despite not achieving a victory, the HMS star has achieved two top-five finishes finishes in the first four races of the season.

Kyle Larson set to attempt Kyle Busch’s historic tripleheader sweep at Bristol

Kyle Larson is set to tackle a challenging tripleheader weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from April 11-13, attempting to emulate Kyle Busch's historic feat of sweeping all three NASCAR national series.

This marks Larson's first attempt at the tripleheader, adding another layer to his already diverse racing resume. He'll be driving the No. 07 Chevy for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series and the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, bookending these races with his usual Cup Series ride. During a media interaction, Larson spoke on the triple header:

"I love racing at Bristol, so I am excited to add those races to my schedule. Hopefully we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board, and battle for the victories."

Larson expressed enthusiasm about racing at Bristol and hopes to deliver a memorable performance.

