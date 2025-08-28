"It was a decision by people way beyond me": Ross Chastain addresses Trackhouse competition strategy shift

As Ross Chastain prepares for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs, he addressed a new change in his pit crew, which will take effect starting with the Cook Out Southern 500 race in Darlington this weekend. Chastain will have jackman Josh Appleby working for him in place of his regular pit coach, Shane Wilson.This decision came as a competition strategy shift from the Trackhouse Racing team, where Wilson will work with Daniel Suarez and Appleby for Chastain. Talking to the media ahead of the Darlington weekend, Chastain expressed how Wilson has worked with him for his entire Cup Career and what difference there would be in the way his box gets planned out.Ross Chastain also revealed that it was the management who decided on this sudden strategic change just before the NASCAR playoffs, adding it was for 'the sake of speed'.&quot;It was a decision by Trackhouse. That's, that's, that's for decisions for people way beyond me. They just let me know that that was happening. So it's just about speed. It's just about how to make the pit stops the fastest they can be for us in the playoffs. It's not how Trackhouse has ever operated in my experience. This is a different Trackhouse and tough decisions, but all for the sake of speed,&quot; Ross Chastain said via Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass on X.The American driver also emphasised how he made a mistake recently by slipping through the box, adding that it was an unforced error and shouldn't happen again. He shared how he has never seen such a change happening in one car for speed.Ross Chastain sheds light on his plans to participate in the lower series for next yearRoss Chastain currently prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, starting this weekend from the Cook Out Southern 500 race, but the driver is also interested in seeing how many races the sporting body allows the Cup Series drivers to participate in the Xfinity and Truck series.Competing in the lower series gives the Cup drivers proper time inside the car for preparation and getting them race-ready. Chastain recently spoke about his plans to participate in the Truck and Xfinity Series in 2026, identifying what his possibilities are.&quot;I don’t know if it’ll be able to happen, but I just love to race. My team is already working on the possibilities and putting together what races are companion and what races we have sponsorship for. We’re already working on hypotheticals for Truck and Xfinity. The Truck Series is honestly as productive, probably more on throttle time, like gas and brake are more similar in a Truck right now than a Cup car now.” Chastain said via media availability at Daytona.After finishing 15th during the last Cup race in Daytona, Chastain concluded the regular 2025 season ranked 11th in the rankings, tied with defending champion Joey Logano.