"It was definitely brutal, but I'm okay": Josh Williams makes his feelings known on Xfinity wreck toward the end of the race

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams competed in the inaugural race, the United Rentals 300, at Daytona International Speedway and got caught in an accident. Later, in a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Williams expressed his take on his run.

Williams debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2016 at Michigan International Speedway with Jimmy Means Racing, driving the #79 Chevy. He then competed for several teams and currently drives full-time for Kaulig Racing and has been doing so for the past two seasons. He pilots the #11 Chevy alongside teammates Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye.

During the final lap of the United Rentals 300, Josh Williams got caught up in a multi-car wreck, resulting in a DNF for the latter. The #11 driver was placed in P20, two spots behind reigning champion Justin Allgaier. Reflecting upon the same, he hilariously told Bob Pockrass:

"It definitely was brutal, but I'm okay. I'm a big boy. Bob." [00:00]

"It's typical Daytona, just riding along, trying to get a good finish. Ran the race the way that I want to run the race and put ourselves in position to have a good finish and just ride around, get right reared. There's nothing you can do about it. So part of it, go to Atlanta, and try it again," he added. [00:07 onwards]

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for February 22, 2025. In the last race held at the 1.54-mile track, Josh Williams bagged a top-ten finish, securing eighth place.

Josh Williams had one of the most disastrous pit stops in the Xfinity Series

In the 2024 season, during the Ambetter Health 302 Race held on October 19 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Williams had a scary moment in the pits. The crew member carrying the gas can had an issue with the cap and spilled the fuel everywhere, including on the car and on himself.

Bad things often happen on pit stops, including crew members getting hit and fires, but leaking fuel is the last thing anyone wants. One spark could have sent the whole pit box up in flames, causing a major on-track disaster.

Here's a clip of the pit stop:

Josh Williams had a decent day and was amongst the top 20 drivers. He finished in P15 while his Kiwi teammate Shane van Gisbergen had early issues with the fuel pump and was out of the race soon after hitting the pits.

On the other hand, Williams' other teammate AJ Allmendinger led the most number of laps (102) in the 201-lap race and took home the win. The #11 driver scored four top-ten finishes and wrapped up the 2024 Xfinity Series season in 18th place on the leaderboard.

