"It was definitely different" - William Byron says 3-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports was 'educational and fair'

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports announced a three-year contract extension with William Byron for the NASCAR Cup Series. Byron will pilot the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 until the end of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Charlotte native is having a dream season with two wins, four-top-5s, and four top 10s in the first 11 races of the ongoing Cup Series. This is Byron's second contract extension in just a five-year-long Cup career with Hendrick Motorsports, but it seems to be a bit different for him.

William Byron described his three-year extension as not the same as last time, especially since he won three races since signing in 2020. He went on to say that he understands the education and fairness of NASCAR’s top series as he gets older in the sport. He added that he is excited and looking forward to the upcoming years with the organization.

Byron said:

“It was a little different, but I think it's really fair. I think they've done a great job. I connected with Rod Moskowitz this off season; started working with Pro Sport. It was definitely different. You know, this is kind of my first deal outside of my rookie contract, and I think that it’s good to kind of understand the economic sense of the sport a little bit more as I’ve gotten older and start to understand all the moving parts and what goes into it.”

He continued, saying:

“So yeah, I thought it was educational and fair and definitely left me excited and looking forward to the years ahead.”

Byron moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 after a successful 2017 Xfinity Series where the 24-year-old scored four wins as a rookie. Since then, he has been an integral part of the team’s success and is now competing in his fifth season with the team.

The driver has had two victories this season in Martinsville and Atlanta and four overall in his Cup Series career.

William Byron’s reaction to his contract extension

A deal was already agreed between William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports on Monday, but it was made officially public on Thursday, March 5.

Reacting on his contract extension in a press release, Byron stated:

“With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success. Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Byron will be seeing action next weekend for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway when the green flag drops on Sunday, May 8, at 3:30 pm ET.

