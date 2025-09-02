“It definitely looked pretty bad”: HMS executive doesn’t hold back on Alex Bowman’s ill-fated feat at Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports executive Chad Knaus touched upon Alex Bowman's ill-fated pit stop from the Darlington playoffs race. Speaking about this, the team's vice president of competition termed it &quot;pretty bad&quot; and explained how the mishap might have taken place.During the recently concluded Cook Out Southern 500, Bowman was subjected to a painful 40-second pit stop. The incident occurred in Stage 1 (Lap 69), where the air gun (used to change tires) on the right tire did not work, and Hendrick Motorsports' #48 crew had to scramble for an extra air gun and get the tire changed.As a result, Bowman lost multiple places, and by the end of the stage, it became an uphill task for him to close the gap and find a good result. Speaking about the mishap and how the team could avoid it in the near future, here's what Knaus said:“It definitely looked pretty bad,” Knaus said. “We’ll get it home and we’ll have a talk on that and understand what's going on. We just, some people like to do things a little bit differently than others.&quot;“You know, we only get one spare pit gun per pit box. So how that sits and how it's arranged varies sometimes from team-to-team and we probably need to get our heads wrapped around that and get a collective decision and direction on all of that so we can move forward there as well,&quot; he further added.Alex Bowman started his race from 29th place after an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday. After starting from such a lowly position, he could not improve much because of the prolonged pit stop, and ended Stage 1 in 34th place.Stage 2 did not bring a miracle for him as he finished in 33rd place, before coming home in 31st place. Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the victory, ahead of Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.Alex Bowman let his feelings known after disastrous Darlington raceAlex Bowman shared his thoughts after the Darlington Raceway's Cook Out Southern 500 race. Speaking about it, Bowman termed it as &quot;Shi**y.&quot;Here's what he told Kelly Crandall in the post-race interview:&quot;Shi**y, unacceptable day, on all fronts.&quot;Surprisingly, none of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers had a good outing at Darlington. Chase Elliott was the best Hendrick Motorsports driver with 17th-place finish. Kyle Larson came home in 19th, while William Byron crossed the finish line in 21st position.Currently, Alex Bowman is at risk of elimination, as the #48 driver stands below the playoff cutline. He is in 15th place in the playoff standings with -19 points. Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Josh Berry are with him under the cutline.