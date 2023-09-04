“It didn’t feel like 500 miles to me because I was just smiling the whole time”: Carson Hocevar on his second Cup Series start

Carson Hocevar was all smiles after he made his second Cup Series start at Darlington with Legacy Motor Club and he put in the best finishing result for the team.

Last month Legacy Motor Club announced that Carson Hocevar will be piloting the No.42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway. After crashing out on his Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway due to a technical difficulty, Hocevar produced the best result for the No.42 at Darlington as he finished crossing the chequered flag in 17th place.

After the race, Hocevar thanked the team for providing him with a second opportunity and stated that he enjoyed racing the entire time.

Expand Tweet

"I mean a lot of fun. It didn’t feel like 500 miles to me because I was just smiling the whole time. I was enjoying it." he said (via Dalton Hopkins/X)

Carson Hocevar showed speed throughout the entire weekend. The No.42 has been a relatively slow car throughout the season but Hocevar managed to qualify in 15th place for Sunday's race. He later went on to finish the race in 17th position.

In the Craftsman Truck Series playoff standings, Hocevar currently stands sixth. In 2023, he had three victories, including the regular-season championship at Richmond.

Carson Hocevar is scheduled to drive the No.42 at Bristol and Kansas

Carson Hocevar is having a busy season so far. This season, he earned his first victory of his career at Texas, and since then, he has also triumphed at Richmond and Nashville. In addition, he has six other top-5 finishes. He has been somewhat hampered by four P31 or worse results, but Hocevar has truly turned the corner.

Expand Tweet

He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut this season. He drove his second Cup Series race at Darlington where he finished 17th. On Saturday (Sep 2nd) Hocevar will be driving for Legacy Motors in Bristol and Kansas.

On ovals, Josh Berry had been stepping in for the team. But he is probably concentrating on his last Xfinity Series playoffs run. Hocevar will take over for Noah Gragson. Perhaps even as the season progresses.