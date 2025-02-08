"It was a difficult decision": Brad Keselowski reflects on his NASCAR Truck team closure while addressing RFK’s transformation

NASCAR Cup Series driver & team owner, Brad Keselowski, recently opened up about the tough choice he had to face when he shut down his Craftsman Truck Series team, Brad Keselowski Racing. The team stopped operating in 2017, four years before the driver would buy a minority stake in Roush Fenway Racing to become part-owner and pilot their #6 vehicle.

In a video, shared earlier today by the driver's YouTube channel, that reflected on the growth of what is now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing since he joined, the 40-year-old spoke about the closing down of his Truck team unaware of what was next in store for him.

Opening the video regarding the journey of RFK Racing, Keselowski first looked back on BKR, which ran five seasons in the truck series before its operations ceased.

“In 2017 when I shut down the truck team, we had BKR, you know it was a difficult decision but it was certainly with an eye to the future. To other opportunities and trying to be more well-rounded, not knowing what those opportunities would be,” he recalled.

The BKR team was founded by the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion in 2007, initially only competing part-time in the ARCA Menards Series. In 2009, the team would grow into fielding the #29 truck in the Truck Series, with the team's first win coming from future Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney in 2012. The team would go on to host other famous drivers like Joey Logano and Ross Chastain as well until Brad Keselowski decided to shut down the team for a host of reasons that included uncertainty for his future in the sport, the failure to grow into the Cup Series, and the lack of profitability.

During its time in the Truck Series, Brad Keselowski Racing achieved 11 wins and 18 pole positions.

Brad Keselowski highlights 2025 plans for RFK Racing

Speaking in the video that describes the development of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski also highlighted what the team's plans are for the upcoming season. In this behind-the-scenes look at the Cup Series team, the co-owner described the kind of success that they will be looking for as they approach the new season, which mainly consists of being a championship-contending team.

"As we look to 2025 and kind of say, what are our hopes and dreams? We want to be contenders, we want to win multiple races, want to put all of our cars in the playoffs, and at least get one of them to make a deep run in the playoffs. I think we'll have a good chance at that, we'll get some really good people and really good resources," he added [2:58 onwards].

Last year, RFK Racing completed their season having scored two wins, one each from their two charters at the time, with the #6 car winning at Darlington and the #17, piloted by Chris Buescher, winning at Watkins-Glen. They also achieved 16 Top-fives and 30 Top 10s.

